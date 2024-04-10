MEAC Announces Weekly Softball Honors, presented by Coca-Cola

NORFOLK, Va. – Howard sophomore Maryn Jordan and Norfolk State junior Rylie Gilbreath have been named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Softball Co-Players of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Howard’s Merci Hart was named Rookie of the Week, while Maryland Eastern Shore’s Ameenah Ballenger was named the Pitcher of the Week.

Jordan (So., OF, San Diego, Calif.) recorded an .818 batting average to lead the Bison in a 3-0 week. In 11 plate appearances, she recorded nine hits with two doubles, one walk and four RBI while crossing home plate five times. She recorded multi-hit outings in all three contests against Delaware State and recorded her two doubles in games one and two of the series.

Gilbreath (Jr., C, Meridian, Idaho) led the Spartans with three doubles and two home runs on the weekend while hitting .583. The junior catcher recorded seven hits in 12 plate appearances, driving in four RBI and scoring three times while also stealing one base. In the series opener against UMES, Gilbreath registered two doubles, while blasting a home run over the fence in both games two and three.

Hart (Fr., C/UTL, Los Angeles, Calif.) collected five hits, including one double, in 10 at-bats for a .500 batting average. She scored two runs while driving in three RBI with one sacrifice fly.

Ballenger (Sr., P/OF, Lansdowne, Pa.) went 1-0 in the circle throwing a complete game in the series opener against NSU while also collecting a save in the series finale. She threw 8.0 innings giving up just two earned runs on seven hits while striking out six batters and collecting a 1.75 ERA. Additionally, she went 5-of-9 from the plate with one double, two runs and three RBI.

Other top performers