MEAC Announces Weekly Softball Honors, presented by Coca-Cola
NORFOLK, Va. – Howard sophomore Maryn Jordan and Norfolk State junior Rylie Gilbreath have been named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Softball Co-Players of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Howard’s Merci Hart was named Rookie of the Week, while Maryland Eastern Shore’s Ameenah Ballenger was named the Pitcher of the Week.
Jordan (So., OF, San Diego, Calif.) recorded an .818 batting average to lead the Bison in a 3-0 week. In 11 plate appearances, she recorded nine hits with two doubles, one walk and four RBI while crossing home plate five times. She recorded multi-hit outings in all three contests against Delaware State and recorded her two doubles in games one and two of the series.
Gilbreath (Jr., C, Meridian, Idaho) led the Spartans with three doubles and two home runs on the weekend while hitting .583. The junior catcher recorded seven hits in 12 plate appearances, driving in four RBI and scoring three times while also stealing one base. In the series opener against UMES, Gilbreath registered two doubles, while blasting a home run over the fence in both games two and three.
Hart (Fr., C/UTL, Los Angeles, Calif.) collected five hits, including one double, in 10 at-bats for a .500 batting average. She scored two runs while driving in three RBI with one sacrifice fly.
Ballenger (Sr., P/OF, Lansdowne, Pa.) went 1-0 in the circle throwing a complete game in the series opener against NSU while also collecting a save in the series finale. She threw 8.0 innings giving up just two earned runs on seven hits while striking out six batters and collecting a 1.75 ERA. Additionally, she went 5-of-9 from the plate with one double, two runs and three RBI.
Other top performers
- Seryna Esparza (Coppin State) went 6-of-8 from the plate batting .750 with one double, one triple, three RBI and three runs scored.
- Emily Quintero (Coppin State) recorded a 0.00 ERA throwing two complete games (14.0 innings) including one shutout giving up one run on nine hits with six walks.
- Julia Holt (Howard) threw 4.1 innings giving up one run on two hits for a 1.71 ERA. She struck out six batters of 15 faced.
- Aniyah Michalak (Norfolk State) hit .364 at the plate recording four hits on 11 at-bats with two runs and two RBI with one triple and three stolen bases.
- Brierra Tyler (Norfolk State) threw 7.2 innings collecting a 5.83 ERA with eight strikeouts against 36 batters faced.
- Victoria Fletcher (Morgan State) hit .375 while going three of eight at the plate recording two doubles and one run while driving in five RBI. She also threw 6.1 innings striking out four batters.
- Amber Rivas (Morgan State) registered two hits in six at-bats with four runs scored and one triple.
- Emily Raubuch (Morgan State) threw 5.2 innings for the Bears allowing one run on three hits with four strikeouts collecting a 1.35 ERA.
- Morea Hodge (Maryland Eastern Shore) led the Hawks with a .625 batting average while going five-for-eight at the plate. She scored three runs while driving in two RBI with one stolen base and four walks.