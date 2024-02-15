MEAC Announces Weekly Softball Honors, presented by Coca-Cola

NORFOLK, Va. – Howard graduate student Biana Worthy has been named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Softball Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, the league announced today. North Carolina Central’s Kendall Smith was named Rookie of the Week, while Bison junior Mia Gonzalez was named the Pitcher of the Week.



Worthy (Gr., OF, Goodyear, Ariz.) tallied a .471 batting average through five games played. She recorded eight hits in 17 at-bats, driving in six RBI and crossing home plate five times. In the season opener against UConn, Worthy drove in three RBI while scoring twice en route to an 8-7 victory over 2023 Big East Champions.

Smith (Fr., OF/UTL, Fuquay-Varina, N.C.) was named to the All-Tournament Team at the NFCA Leadoff Classic after hitting .375 over the weekend. She went 6-of-16 at the plate with one run, one triple, one RBI and eight total bases.



Gonzalez (Jr., P, Atwater, Calif.) pitched a total of 12.0 innings and struck out four batters in four games for the Bison last week. In the 8-7 win over UConn, she threw 4.2 innings while allowing three hits and three earned runs. On the weekend, Gonzalez recorded a 2.33 ERA after giving up four earned runs on eight hits in 43 batters faced.



Other Top Performers