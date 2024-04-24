MEAC Announces Weekly Softball Honors

NORFOLK, Va. – North Carolina Central senior Jaylah Barr was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Softball Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Morgan State’s Ellie Bostedt was named Rookie of the Week, while fellow Lady Bear teammate Victoria Fletcher was named the Pitcher of the Week.

Barr (Sr., SS/P, Batesburg-Leesville, S.C.) recorded a .500 batting average to lead the Eagles in a 4-1 week including a three-game sweep over Delaware State. In 14 plate appearances, she recorded seven hits with two doubles, three walks and seven RBI while crossing home plate twice. She drove in at least one run in all five games.

Bostedt (Fr., P/DH, Las Vegas, Nev.) threw a complete game shutout recording a 0.00 ERA while striking out five batters in game two against Howard as the Bears swept the Bison.

Fletcher (Gr., P, Huntington, Md.) collected a 0.44 ERA giving up just one earned run on seven hits while striking out 10 of 60 batters faced. She opened the series against Howard throwing a complete game striking out six batters and closed the series striking out three batters.

Other top performers