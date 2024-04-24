MEAC Announces Weekly Softball Honors
NORFOLK, Va. – North Carolina Central senior Jaylah Barr was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Softball Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Morgan State’s Ellie Bostedt was named Rookie of the Week, while fellow Lady Bear teammate Victoria Fletcher was named the Pitcher of the Week.
Barr (Sr., SS/P, Batesburg-Leesville, S.C.) recorded a .500 batting average to lead the Eagles in a 4-1 week including a three-game sweep over Delaware State. In 14 plate appearances, she recorded seven hits with two doubles, three walks and seven RBI while crossing home plate twice. She drove in at least one run in all five games.
Bostedt (Fr., P/DH, Las Vegas, Nev.) threw a complete game shutout recording a 0.00 ERA while striking out five batters in game two against Howard as the Bears swept the Bison.
Fletcher (Gr., P, Huntington, Md.) collected a 0.44 ERA giving up just one earned run on seven hits while striking out 10 of 60 batters faced. She opened the series against Howard throwing a complete game striking out six batters and closed the series striking out three batters.
Other top performers
- Vanessa Carrizosa (Coppin State) threw 18.0 innings throughout the week with three complete games and one shutout for the Eagles. She collected a 1.94 ERA giving up six runs, five earned, on 16 hits while striking out eight batters.
- Aniyah Haley (Coppin State) batted .500 on the week registering seven hits in 14 at-bats with two RBI and three runs scored.
- Emily Quintero (Coppin State) pitched a shutout against Norfolk State striking out three batters.
- Ky’Anah Lake (Morgan State) hit .417 while going five of 12 at the plate recording two doubles, one homerun and two runs while driving in four RBI.
- Aniyah Michalak (Norfolk State) hit .250 at the plate recording two hits in eight at-bats with one run with two doubles.
- Maddy Morris (Norfolk State) registered a .400 batting average with two hits in five at-bats with one run and one RBI, a homerun in the first game of the series against CSU.
- Jaden Davis (N.C. Central) only allowed one earned run over 11.0 innings pitched in NCCU’s series sweep of Delaware State, going 2-0 with a 0.64 era… tossed two complete games on the week … was winning pitcher in tight 2-1 victories.
- Aaliyah Williams (South Carolina State) got the win vs UMES after pitching seven innings. She faced 29 batters giving up only two hits with no earned runs, striking out 12 batters for a .080 batting average against her. Of the 21 outs in the game, she was responsible for 14 of them.