MEAC Announces Weekly Tennis Honors

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State sophomore Jakub Solarski has been named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, while teammate, freshman Igor Kubalka, earned MEAC Rookie of the Week honors.

Norfolk State freshman Sofiya Tsitavets was named the MEAC Women’s Tennis Player and Rookie of the Week.

Solarski (So., Lodz, Poland) collected a 9-1 record on the week including an impressive 5-0 undefeated record singles action. He earned straight-set victories over Temple’s Maj Kolaric (6-1, 7-5), Wagner’s Pablo Rodriguez Gonzalez (6-3, 6-1), and Loyola Maryland’s Noah Castillo (7-5, 6-3). Solarski also claimed victory in three-set battles against Fordham’s Dhananjay Athreya (4-6, 6-2, 6-4) and Shaw’s Edoardo Brustia (7-5, 2-6, 6-1). In doubles, Solarski went 4-1 picking up wins against Temple, Fordham, Loyolda Maryland and Shaw. finishing the week with an overall 9-1 record.

Kubalka (Fr., Andrychow, Poland) finished the week with a perfect 3-0 singles record and a 2-1 mark in doubles. The freshman secured straight-set victories over Fordham’s Phillip Uhde (6-3, 6-2), Loyola Maryland’s Cristian Pemueller (6-1, 7-5), and Shaw’s Kristian Biljelic (6-4, 6-4). In doubles action, Kubalka secured key wins against Loyola Maryland (6-2) and Shaw (6-2) at the No. 3 position.

Tsitavets (Fr., Minsk, Belarus) registered a 5-1 overall record on the week, including a perfect 3-0 mark in doubles. She secured two dominant singles victories, defeating Wagner’s No. 2 Claudia Lindsey (6-1, 6-1), and battling back for a three-set win over Shaw’s No. 1 Prerana Koirala (3-6, 6-2, 6-0). In doubles, she went undefeated at the No. 1 spot, winning 6-2 against Wagner, 6-3 against Loyola Maryland, and 6-3 against Shaw.

