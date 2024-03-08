MEAC Announces Weekly Tennis Honors, presented by Coca-Cola

NORFOLK, Va. — North Carolina Central junior Hugo Hidalgo Vega was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Norfolk State freshman Jakub Solarski was named Men’s Rookie of the Week. Norfolk State senior Gabriela Davidescu was named Women’s Tennis Player of the Week, while Spartan teammate freshman Irina Iona Iurea was named Women’s Rookie of the Week.

Hidalgo Vega (Jr., Madrid, Spain) defeated Big 12 opponent Jack Barnett from Brigham Young University at No. 1 singles in a three-set tiebreaker. After dropping the first set 6-7 with a tiebreak (7-3), he won the second set 7-6 with an 8-6 tiebreaker. He then won the 10-point tiebreaker in the third set (10-6) to claim the victory. Against UNC Asheville’s Sam Nicholson, Hidalgo Vega won the first set 6-2 before his opponent retired in the match, marking his second singles victory within the week.

Davidescu (Sr., Ploiesti, Romania) led the Spartans to a 7-0 sweep against Virginia State with a two-set victory at No. 1 singles (6-1, 6-0). She also competed in No. 1 doubles with teammate Irina Ioana Iurea for a 6-0 win against the Trojans.

Solarski (Lodz, Poland) defeated Virginia Wesleyan at No 3. singles (6-0, 7-6) before earning a No. 1 doubles victory (6-2) over the Rams.

Ioana Iurea (Fr., Ploiesti, Romania) swept Virginia State’s No. 2 singles opponent 6-0, 6-0 after her No.1 doubles victory alongside teammate Gabriela Davidescu. The Spartans duo beat the Trojans 6-0.

Other Top Performers

Makkijha Brown (Morgan State) picked up a win at No. 3 singles against Wagner (6-3, 6-2) along with a 6-2 victory a No.1 doubles.

Vladisav Gorbatenko (Norfolk State) won at No. 1 singles (6-3, 6-2) and No. 2 doubles (6-3) against Virginia Wesleyan University.

Jakub Solarski (Norfolk State) defeated Virginia Wesleyan at No 3. singles (6-0, 7-6) and No. 1 doubles (6-2).



Harsh Kheterpal (Coppin State) finished the week with wins in both singles and doubles against Shepherd University.

