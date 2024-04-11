MEAC Announces Weekly Tennis, presented by Coca-Cola

NORFOLK, Va. — North Carolina Central junior Hugo Hidalgo Vega was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Tennis Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola.

Delaware State graduate student Clara Kuehnle was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Women’s Tennis Player of the Week, and Howard freshman Imani Jean was named Women’s Rookie of the Week.

Hidalgo Vega (Jr., Madrid Spain) went undefeated in all matches throughout the week. He extended his win streak at No. 1 singles to ten consecutive matches picking up wins against UNC Greensboro and Norfolk State. Hidalgo Vega also won both doubles matches with teamate Leo Fortier-Gariepy including a 7-6 victory after a 9-7 tiebreaker win in at No.2 doubles against Norfolk State. Against UNC Greensboro, Hidalgo Vega defeated Tymofiy Khrystyuk in two sets (6-3, 6-4). In singles play against Norfolk State Hidalgo Vega defeated Vladisav Gorbatenko at No. 1 singles (6-0,6-4).

Kuehnle (Gr., Glashuetten, Germany) won at No. 1 singles to clinch a 4-3 victory for Delaware State. This marks the first win for the Hornets against the Bison the past three seasons. After dropping the first set 3-6 to Sifa Butcher, Kuehnle extended the second set to a 7-6 victory, then won the third set 6-4. The No. 1 singles match was the tie breaking match between the Hornets and Bison.

Jean (Fr., Brooklyn, New York) won four straight singles and doubles matches against George Mason and Delaware State. Against George Mason, Jean teamed up with Nadia Pregram at No. 1 doubles for a 6-0 win, while defeating her No. 5 singles opponent in two sets (6-2, 6-0). Jean joined with Pregram at No. 1 doubles to take down DSU’s Clara Kuehnle and Daria Jula for a 6-2 victory and claimed two ten-point tiebreaker set wins at No. 6 singles.

