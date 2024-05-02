MEAC Announces Weekly Track and Field Honors

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State junior Gidion Sigei was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, while fellow Spartan Isaac Haywood was named Men’s Field Athlete of the Week.



Norfolk State junior Jahmei Wyatt was selected as the MEAC Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, while Spartan teammate Nyla Ward was named Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.

Sigei (Jr., Kericho Kenya) broke his own MEAC record in the men’s 10,000m run with a time of 29:11.76 for a top ten finish at the Penn Relays.

Haywood (Sr., Louisa, VA) won gold in the men’s triple jump finals at Penn Relays, with a personal record 15.71m (51’6.5”). This marks his eighth first-place finish in the event for the indoor and outdoor seasons.

Wyatt (Jr., Germantown, MD) led the Spartans at the second leg in the women ‘s 4×800 relay team earning a first-place finish at the Penn Relays against Big East, ACC, American East, and Atlantic 10 opponents. The team clocked a time of 8:52.12 to set a new school record.

Ward (Sr., Alexandria, VA) placed second at the Penn Relays in the women’s long jump with a personal best mark of 6.07m (19’11”) moving into first in the MEAC women’s standings. She also competed on the women’s 4x100m relay team who finished third.

Other Top Performers