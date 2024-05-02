MEAC Announces Weekly Track and Field Honors
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State junior Gidion Sigei was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, while fellow Spartan Isaac Haywood was named Men’s Field Athlete of the Week.
Norfolk State junior Jahmei Wyatt was selected as the MEAC Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, while Spartan teammate Nyla Ward was named Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.
Sigei (Jr., Kericho Kenya) broke his own MEAC record in the men’s 10,000m run with a time of 29:11.76 for a top ten finish at the Penn Relays.
Haywood (Sr., Louisa, VA) won gold in the men’s triple jump finals at Penn Relays, with a personal record 15.71m (51’6.5”). This marks his eighth first-place finish in the event for the indoor and outdoor seasons.
Wyatt (Jr., Germantown, MD) led the Spartans at the second leg in the women ‘s 4×800 relay team earning a first-place finish at the Penn Relays against Big East, ACC, American East, and Atlantic 10 opponents. The team clocked a time of 8:52.12 to set a new school record.
Ward (Sr., Alexandria, VA) placed second at the Penn Relays in the women’s long jump with a personal best mark of 6.07m (19’11”) moving into first in the MEAC women’s standings. She also competed on the women’s 4x100m relay team who finished third.
Other Top Performers
- Simone Watkins (Howard) placed fifth in the women’s 400m hurdles at the Penn Relays for a MEAC best 58.35, ranking her 46th nationally.
- Lamont Victor (North Carolina Central) leaped 2.11m in the men’s high jump claiming a fourth-place finish at the Penn Relays.
- Joidon Boddie (North Carolina Central) placed second in the women’s triple jump at the Penn Relays with a 12.50m leap.
- Dexter Ratliff (South Carolina State) finished fourth in the men’s discus throw recording a PR and MEAC best distance of 54.73 meters at the East Coast Regional.
- Javon Brooks (South Carolina State) had a personal record at the East Coast Regional in the men’s 400m with a third-place finish running a time of 46.39 seconds, ranking third in the MEAC.
- Cameran Gist (South Carolina State) leaped a personal best 12.51m in the women’s triple jump at the East Coast Regional.
- TyQwasia Williams (South Carolina State) clocked a time of 1:01.56 for a fifth-place finish in the women’s 400m hurdles placing her among the top five in the MEAC rankings.