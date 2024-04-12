MEAC Announces Weekly Track and Field Honors
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State graduate student Kai Cole was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, while fellow Spartan Raeshon Smith was named Men’s Field Athlete of the Week.
Norfolk State freshman Yvone Sandui was selected as the MEAC Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, while South Carolina State sophomore Cameran Gist was named Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.
Cole (Gr., Alexandria, Va.) placed first in both the men’s 100-m and 200-m dash events for Norfolk State at the NSU Invitational. He finished the 100-m dash with a time of 10.35 seconds, and then clocked a season best 20.79 in the 200-m dash.
Smith (Jr., Richmond, Va.) set PRs in three of four events that he competed in. He placed first at the NSU Invitational in the hammer throw with a PR mark of 47.28m (155′-1″). In the shot-put, he finished fourth with a distance of 45-1.5m, while he finished sixth in javelin with a 37.46m (122′-11″) throw. He closed out the weekend with a personal record of 36.32m (119′-2″) in the discuss.
Sandui (Fr., Bungoma County, Kenya) won first place in both events that she competed in at the NSU Invitational. She clocked a 4:36.09 time to win the women’s 1500-meter run and finished the women’s 800m race in 2:12.46.
Gist (So., Spartanburg, S.C.) earned gold in the women’s triple jump at the USC Invitational with a 12.17-meter leap; moving into the top three in the MEAC for the season.Other Top Performers
- Leslie Young (Norfolk State) won first place with personal bests in both the women’s discus (44.79m) and hammer throws (52.36m
- Cathrina Morris (Howard) won first place at the Bison Classic in the women’s 400-m hurdles with a time of 1:02.98 to place fifth in the MEAC.
- Debrielle Williams (South Carolina State) finished sixth at the USC Invitational with a new PR in the women’s 4×400 meter hurdles (57.33).
- Joidon Boodie (North Carolina Central) placed third in the women’s triple jump with a 12.13 meter leap.
- Dexter Ratliff (South Carolina State) finished top five at the USC invitational in all three of his field events including a PR in the men’s shot put with a throw of 14.44 meters. He threw 49.06 meters in the discus throw, and 45.77 meters in the hammer throw.
- Javon Brooks (South Carolina State) was the top on his team in the men’s 200 meter dash, clocking a time of 21.41.