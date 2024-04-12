MEAC Announces Weekly Track and Field Honors

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State graduate student Kai Cole was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, while fellow Spartan Raeshon Smith was named Men’s Field Athlete of the Week.

Norfolk State freshman Yvone Sandui was selected as the MEAC Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, while South Carolina State sophomore Cameran Gist was named Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.

Cole (Gr., Alexandria, Va.) placed first in both the men’s 100-m and 200-m dash events for Norfolk State at the NSU Invitational. He finished the 100-m dash with a time of 10.35 seconds, and then clocked a season best 20.79 in the 200-m dash.

Smith (Jr., Richmond, Va.) set PRs in three of four events that he competed in. He placed first at the NSU Invitational in the hammer throw with a PR mark of 47.28m (155′-1″). In the shot-put, he finished fourth with a distance of 45-1.5m, while he finished sixth in javelin with a 37.46m (122′-11″) throw. He closed out the weekend with a personal record of 36.32m (119′-2″) in the discuss.

Sandui (Fr., Bungoma County, Kenya) won first place in both events that she competed in at the NSU Invitational. She clocked a 4:36.09 time to win the women’s 1500-meter run and finished the women’s 800m race in 2:12.46.

Gist (So., Spartanburg, S.C.) earned gold in the women’s triple jump at the USC Invitational with a 12.17-meter leap; moving into the top three in the MEAC for the season.Other Top Performers