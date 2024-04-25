MEAC Announces Weekly Track and Field Honors

NORFOLK, Va. — Coppin State junior Solomon Hammond was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, while Howard junior Kyle Fisher was named Men’s Field Athlete of the Week.



Howard sophomore Aniya Woodruff was selected as the MEAC Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, while North Carolina Central senior Joidon Boddie was named Women’s Field Athlete of the Week.

Hammond (Jr., Ghana) lead all runners around the MEAC in the men’s 100m dash at the Morgan Legacy Classic. Hammond beat Olympian Joseph Amoah (Coppin State alumni) in the prelims, clocking a MEAC best 10.22, and finished second to Amoah in the men’s 100m finals, running a 10.32 time. He anchored the men’s 4×100 relay team to a first-place finish for the Eagles with a time of 40.31. Hammond also finished top five in the men’s 200m dash in 21.09 seconds.

Fisher (Sr., Beaufort, S.C.) won gold in the men’s triple jump at the Morgan Legacy Classic. He leaped a MEAC best 16.64 meters (54’7.25”), to rank third nationally. In the Sharinda Coleman-Singleton Classic, Fisher placed first in the men’s discus throw with a 48.99m throw to lead the MEAC.

Woodruff (So., Harrisburn, N.C.) ran a MEAC best at the Morgan Legacy Classic in the women’s 400m hurdles. She clocked 59.13 as the runner up in the event, contributing to a Bison first place win of the meet.

Joidon Boddie (Sr. Raleigh) won first place in the women’s triple jump at the Aggie Classic, with a 12.36m leap. Boddie also set a new personal record in the long jump with a distance of 5.34m resulting in a top ten finish.



Other Top Performers