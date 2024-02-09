MEAC Announces Weekly Track & Field Honors, presented by Coca-Cola
NORFOLK, Va. — Coppin State senior Carl Drakes was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola and Howard junior Tiffani-Rae Pittman was selected as Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, the conference office announced today. Maryland Eastern Shore junior Malachi Aiken was named Men’s Field Athlete of the Week, while North Carolina Central sophomore Tia Lucas earned Women’s Field Athlete of the Week honors.
Drakes (Sr., Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia) finished fourth in the men’s 200m dash at Boston University’s Bruce Lehane Scarlet & White Invitational. Drakes finished with a time of 21.22 seconds, improving his best time of the season by 0.18 seconds to lead the MEAC in the 200m dash and sits third regionally. Also, he led off the 4×400 relay team that finished second in the event with 3:11.28, the second fastest time in the MEAC this season and 3rd best in the Mid-Atlantic region.
Pittman (Jr., Bowie, Md.) finished seventh in the women’s 200m dash at the Bruce Lehane Scarlet & White Invitational hosted by Boston University. Pittman finished the race in 24.05 seconds, the fastest time this season in the MEAC and fourth best in the region.
Aiken (Jr., Brooklyn, N.Y.) finished first in the men’s triple jump event at the Rutgers University Invitational with a distance of 15.66m. Aiken set a new school record in the event jumping his way into first in the MEAC rankings, second in the Mid-Atlantic region and 25th nationally.
Lucas (So., James Island, S.C.) claimed first-place in the women’s high jump at the Liberty Open with a mark of 1.57m. The height ranks second in the MEAC and 25th in the Southeast region.
Other Top Performers
- Jacob Alexander (South Carolina State) finished fourth in the men’s 400m race and helped the Bulldogs 4×400 relay team to a second-place finish with a time of 3:13.47 at the South Carolina Invitational.
- TyQwasia Williams (South Carolina State) set a personal record in the women’s 800m race with a time of 2:25.30 finishing 21st in the event.
- Laniyah Henderson (Morgan State) finished third in the women’s triple jump (12.02m) and 16th in the long jump (5.22m) for the Bears at Sykes & Sabock Challenge.
- Gabrielle Jeffries (Morgan State) helped the Lady Bears 4×400 relay team to a 12th-place finish while claiming third in the women’s 400m race at the Sykes & Sabock Challenge.
- Derick Robinson (Morgan State) set a new personal record in the men’s long jump setting a mark of 7.40m to finish second in the event at the Sykes & Sabock Challenge.
- Lamont Victoria (North Carolina Central) finished first in the men’s high jump at the Liberty Open setting a new personal record. The mark is the best in the MEAC this season, tied fourth in the region and ranks T-27th nationally.
- Melanne Sutton (North Carolina Central) competed in the women’s 60m dash and 200m dash events at the Liberty Open. Finished fourth (7.67 PR) and 15th (26.08) respectively.
- Kaleb Berry (Howard) finished 42nd in the men’s 800m race with a time of 1:54.11.
- Andre Prince (Howard) threw 17.10m, a new personal record, in the men’s weight throw to finish fourth and move into second in the MEAC rankings.
- Temi Banwo (Howard) finished 11th in the women’s shot put throwing a distance of 12.68m at the Boston University Bruce Lehane Scarlet & White.
- James Bell (Coppin State) jumped 2.01m in the men’s high jump, just 0.06m shy of his personal best. Bell claimed fourth in the event and sits second in the MEAC.
- Kimani Alphonse (Coppin State) competed in the women’s 400m race and the 4x400m relay, finishing 17th (55.82) and ninth (3:50.51).