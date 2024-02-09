MEAC Announces Weekly Track & Field Honors, presented by Coca-Cola

NORFOLK, Va. — Coppin State senior Carl Drakes was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola and Howard junior Tiffani-Rae Pittman was selected as Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, the conference office announced today. Maryland Eastern Shore junior Malachi Aiken was named Men’s Field Athlete of the Week, while North Carolina Central sophomore Tia Lucas earned Women’s Field Athlete of the Week honors.



Drakes (Sr., Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia) finished fourth in the men’s 200m dash at Boston University’s Bruce Lehane Scarlet & White Invitational. Drakes finished with a time of 21.22 seconds, improving his best time of the season by 0.18 seconds to lead the MEAC in the 200m dash and sits third regionally. Also, he led off the 4×400 relay team that finished second in the event with 3:11.28, the second fastest time in the MEAC this season and 3rd best in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Pittman (Jr., Bowie, Md.) finished seventh in the women’s 200m dash at the Bruce Lehane Scarlet & White Invitational hosted by Boston University. Pittman finished the race in 24.05 seconds, the fastest time this season in the MEAC and fourth best in the region.

Aiken (Jr., Brooklyn, N.Y.) finished first in the men’s triple jump event at the Rutgers University Invitational with a distance of 15.66m. Aiken set a new school record in the event jumping his way into first in the MEAC rankings, second in the Mid-Atlantic region and 25th nationally.

Lucas (So., James Island, S.C.) claimed first-place in the women’s high jump at the Liberty Open with a mark of 1.57m. The height ranks second in the MEAC and 25th in the Southeast region.

Other Top Performers