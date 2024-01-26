MEAC Announces Weekly Track & Field Honors, presented by Coca-Cola

NORFOLK, Va. — Coppin State senior Carl Drakes was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola and Howard graduate student Simone Watkins was selected as Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, the conference office announced today. Morgan State sophomore Omari McKenzie was named Men’s Field Athlete of the Week, while Morgan State senior Ishana Asinor earned Women’s Field Athlete of the Week honors.



Drakes (Sr., Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia) picked up two first-place finishes this past weekend at the Carolina Challenge. He ran a time of 47.91 in the men’s 400m race which ranks eighth in the Mid-Atlantic region and helped the Eagles 4x400m relay team run the fastest time in the MEAC and the Mid-Atlantic region this season at 3:11.47. The time ranks Coppin State’s 4x400m relay team 35th nationally.

Watkins (Gr., Frisco, Texas) finished first overall in the 200m race at the 2024 Robert Comstock Cardinal Classic, hosted by Catholic University this past weekend. The graduate student turned a time of 24.47 which ranks second in the MEAC this season and is ninth in the Mid-Atlantic region. She also was a member of the 4x400m relay team that claimed the top spot with a time of 3:54.18.

McKenzie (So., Montego Bay, Jamaica) won the men’s triple jump event at the NYC Gotham Cup where he jumped a distance of 14.00 meters. McKenzie sits ninth in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the triple jump event.

Asinor (Sr., Lansdale, Penn.) produced back-to-back winning weekends in the women’s pole vault event. She cleared a height of 3.30m at the NYC Gotham Cup to claim first in the event. The mark comes in just 0.05m shy of her personal best of 3.35m which she hit last weekend at the HBCU Showcase. Asinor sits atop the MEAC standings and ranks 32nd in the Mid-Atlantic region in the pole vault.

