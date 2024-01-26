MEAC Announces Weekly Track & Field Honors, presented by Coca-Cola
NORFOLK, Va. — Coppin State senior Carl Drakes was named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Men’s Track Athlete of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola and Howard graduate student Simone Watkins was selected as Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, the conference office announced today. Morgan State sophomore Omari McKenzie was named Men’s Field Athlete of the Week, while Morgan State senior Ishana Asinor earned Women’s Field Athlete of the Week honors.
Drakes (Sr., Vieux Fort, Saint Lucia) picked up two first-place finishes this past weekend at the Carolina Challenge. He ran a time of 47.91 in the men’s 400m race which ranks eighth in the Mid-Atlantic region and helped the Eagles 4x400m relay team run the fastest time in the MEAC and the Mid-Atlantic region this season at 3:11.47. The time ranks Coppin State’s 4x400m relay team 35th nationally.
Watkins (Gr., Frisco, Texas) finished first overall in the 200m race at the 2024 Robert Comstock Cardinal Classic, hosted by Catholic University this past weekend. The graduate student turned a time of 24.47 which ranks second in the MEAC this season and is ninth in the Mid-Atlantic region. She also was a member of the 4x400m relay team that claimed the top spot with a time of 3:54.18.
McKenzie (So., Montego Bay, Jamaica) won the men’s triple jump event at the NYC Gotham Cup where he jumped a distance of 14.00 meters. McKenzie sits ninth in the Mid-Atlantic Region in the triple jump event.
Asinor (Sr., Lansdale, Penn.) produced back-to-back winning weekends in the women’s pole vault event. She cleared a height of 3.30m at the NYC Gotham Cup to claim first in the event. The mark comes in just 0.05m shy of her personal best of 3.35m which she hit last weekend at the HBCU Showcase. Asinor sits atop the MEAC standings and ranks 32nd in the Mid-Atlantic region in the pole vault.
Other Top Performers
- Halutie Hor (Coppin State) finished fifth in the women’s 60m dash with a time of 7.62 at the Carolina Challenge.
- Sanaa Virgil (Delaware State) brought home a fifth-place finish in the women’s triple jump at the Villanova Invitational.
- Merasia Johnson (Delaware State) crossed the finish line with a time of 1:17.38 in the women’s 500m race at the Villanova Invitational.
- Jalen Booth Mitchell (Delaware State) ran the second fastest time in school history in the men’s 60-meter dash with a time of 6.79.
- Peter Kamanu (Delaware State) claimed a third-place finish in the men’s pole vault at the Villanova Invitational.
- Kaleb Berry (Howard) finished first in the men’s 800m race at the 2024 Robert Comstock Cardinal Classic with a time of 1:54.82 which is second in the MEAC and 25th in the Mid-Atlantic region.
- Radjae Reid (Maryland Eastern Shore) produced two first-place finishes at Oceanfront Invitational in the men’s 60m dash and 60m hurdles. Reid completed the races with times of 6.87 and 8.54 respectively.
- Indya Richards (Norfolk State) finished first in the women’s 60m hurdles at the Oceanfront Invitational with a time of 9.01 seconds.
- Leslie Young (Norfolk State) threw for 12.98m to claim first place in the women’s shot put at the Oceanfront Invitational.
- Raphael Kitur (Norfolk State) ran a time of 1:57.27 in the men’s 800m race to finish first at the Oceanfront Invitational.
- Camren Wynder-Hill (Norfolk State) jumped 6.71m at the Oceanfront Invitational in the men’s long jump event to finish number one.
- Angelica Frederick (South Carolina State) finished 13th at the RADD College Invitational in the women’s 300m race with a time of 40.67.
- Jourdan Cooper (South Carolina State) collected 2,721 points in the women’s pentathlon at the RADD College Invitational.
- Jacob Alexander (South Carolina State) finished first in both the men’s 300m and 400m races with respective times of 34.15 and 48.27 at the RADD College Invitational.
- Dexter Ratcliff (South Carolina State) collected a first-place finish in the men’s weight throw with a mark of 17.50m at the RADD College Invitational. Additionally, he finished 10th in the men’s shot put with a distance of 12.07m.