MEAC Announces Weekly Volleyball Honors

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State’s Gabrielle Gilbert was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. North Carolina Central’s Gabriela Feliz-Baeza was named the Defensive Player of the Week. Delaware State’s Paige Ahakuelo was named Rookie of the Week, while Norfolk State’s Sydney McCree earned Setter of the Week honors, respectively.

Gilbert (So., OH/OPP, Indianapolis, Ind.) led the Spartans to three victories averaging 4.67 kills while registering double-digit kills in each match. She recorded 56 total kills, eight service aces, 17 digs and seven blocks through four matches. Gilbert highlighted the week with a 20 kill (.462), three-block performance in the sweep over Hampton. She finished the weekend recording 10 kills (.381), four service aces and six digs in a three-set sweep of Charleston Southern.



Feliz-Baeza (Jr., DS,Guadalajara, Mexico) had a career-high 29 digs in a five-set victory against UNC Charlotte. She averaged 4.61 digs per set with 60 total, finishing the week with double-digit numbers in all matches. Feliz-Baeza also amassed 12 service aces with a team-high seven service aces against East Tennessee State University, and five against UNC Charlotte.

Ahakuelo (Fr., S, Winchester, Va.) helped the Hornets to a pair of wins against Harvard (3-2) and NJIT (3-1). She registered 85 assists and 46 digs with two double-doubles. She highlighted the weekend with a 30 assist and 15 dig performance in the win against NJIT.

McCree (Jr., S/OPP, Durham, N.C.) totaled 118 assists averaging 9.8 assists with two 30+ assist performances at the Buc Dome Tournament. She led the Spartans with 37 assists and three aces in a three-set victory against Hampton. McCree added a 31-assist performance against Western Illinois, with 26 assists in a 3-0 win over Sacred Heart and 24 assists in a Charleston Southern sweep.



Other Top Performers

Azul Pilahg (CSU) posted a double-double of 19 assists and 12 digs against the University of Albany.



Leah Reeves (HOW) posted a career-high double-double of 40 assists and ten digs in a victory against Princeton.

Ranyla Griggs (UMES) finished the week with 4.11 kills per set, leading the Hawks to a three-set sweep over Radford with 12 kills.

Mya Kerrick (MSU) tallied 32 assists and nine digs in a 3-2 victory against Gardner-Webb.

Daniela Ferreira (MSU) had 2.38 kills per set on the week, with a team-high 17 kills in a victory against Gardner-Webb.

Bella Dearinger (NCCU) amassed 109 assists at the Queen City Invitational, including 51 assists in the five-set victory over UNC Greensboro.



Emmie Modlin (NCCU) recorded a double-double of 16 kills and 17 digs in UNC Charlotte victory.



