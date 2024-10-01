MEAC Announces Weekly Volleyball Honors

NORFOLK, Va. – Coppin State’s TaKenya Stafford was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Coppin State’s Coco Figueroa was named the Defensive Player of the Week. Maryland Eastern Shore’s Lilliana Montes and Howard’s Leah Reeves were named Rookie and Setter of the Week, respectively.

Stafford (R-Jr., OH, Los-Angeles, Calif.) registered 22 kills in both wins for Coppin State to open MEAC conference play. Against Delaware State, she hit a career high .513 in a double-double performance with 11 digs. She finished the week averaging 4.89 kills and 2.11 digs per set.

Figueroa (So., L/DS, Bayamon, Puerto Rico) totaled 38 digs to help Coppin State start conference action with a 2-0 mark. In a four-set win over Delaware State, she registered 20 digs, seven assists and three aces. Figueroa followed with 18 digs in a five-set victory over Maryland Eastern Shore. She leads the MEAC with 4.75 digs per set.

Montes (Fr., MB, Murrieta, Calif.) totaled 11 blocks for the week, helping Maryland Eastern Shore to a five-set road win against Morgan State. She added a season-high seven blocks with two digs in five sets against Coppin State.

Reeves (Jr., S, Allen, Tx.) averaged 11.8 assists propelling the Bison to a 2-0 start in conference play. She registered 36 assists and seven digs in a three-set sweep of N.C. Central and followed with 23 assists playing just two sets against S.C. State.

Other Top Performers

Anisa Dorlouis (UMES) collected a career-high 41 assists with 14 digs in a five-set victory against Morgan State, and added 13 digs, nine kills and seven blocks against Coppin State.

Kamren Harper (NCCU) had a match-high 25 kills in a victory against Norfolk State.

Nkemjika Ikemefuna (UMES) led the Hawks to a win against Morgan State with 17 kills and tallied 21 kills in five-sets against Coppin State.

Rya McKinnon (HOW) registered 17 kills and eight digs against South Carolina State.

Cimone Woodard (HOW) totaled 19 kills and seven blocks for the week, hitting .538.

Kahea Carvalho (CSU) totaled 53 assists and 12 digs in a pair of victories for Coppin State.

Sydney McCree (NSU) registered a double-double 39 assists and 14 digs against N.C. Central.

Gabrielle Gilbert (NSU) led the Spartans with a double-double 24 kills and 11 digs against N.C. Central.

Jasmine Mataira (NSU) tallied 18 assists, four digs, and three aces against N.C. Central.

Bella Dearinger (NCCU) averaged 8.13 assists with a 45-assist performance in the five-set victory against Norfolk State.





