MEAC Announces Weekly Volleyball Honors

NORFOLK, Va. – Coppin State’s TaKenya Stafford was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Norfolk State’s Reagan Chisholm was named Rookie of the Week. Howard’s Leah Reeves and Dami Awojobi earned Setter and Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively.

Stafford (Jr., OH, Los Angeles, CA.) recorded 28 kills and 27 digs helping the Eagles to a 2-0 week. In the match against S.C. State, she notched 10 kills and eight digs, followed by an impressive 18-kill, 19-dig performance in a four-set win over N.C. Central.

Chisholm (Fr., MB, Charlotte, N.C.) helped the Spartans to a 2-0 week with a pair of five-set wins over Maryland Eastern Shore and Delaware State. Chisholm registered 15 blocks on the weekend including 10 in the match against DSU, ranking her fourth in the NSU records for blocks in a game. She added 10 kills and one service ace to round out the weekend.

Reeves (Jr., S, Allen, Texas) registered an impressive 68 assists (11.33 avg.), four aces and nine digs in two wins for the Bison. In the match against Delaware State, she collected 38 assists, along with six digs and three aces.

Awojobi (Sr., OH, Hempstead, N.Y.) contributed five blocks (0.83 avg.), 18 digs (3.0 avg.) and 20 kills (3.33 avg.) in a 2-0 week for Howard. In the victory over UMES, she registered her sixth double-double of the season with 12 kills, 11 digs and four blocks.

Other Top Performers

Azul Pilahg (Coppin State) tallied 43 assists and 12 digs over two matches with 26 assists in the win against N.C. Central.

Coco Figueroa (Coppin State) collected 42 digs and 11 assists with one ace in a 2-0 week for the Eagles.

Gerren Tomlin (Delaware State) recorded 38 kills on 72 attacks with 24 digs in a pair of losses for the Hornets.

Paige Ahakuelo (Delaware State) contributed 26 assists and seven digs in a five set loss to Norfolk State.

Ranyla Griggs (Maryland Eastern Shore) collected 18 kills, three blocks, two assists and four digs in two matches for the Hawks.

Lilliana Montes (Maryland Eastern Shore) tallied 20 kills, seven blocks, seven digs, three aces and one assist over two matches.

Anisa Dorlouis (Maryland Eastern Shore) registered 14 kills, 54 assists, six blocks, 29 digs and two aces for the Hawks.

Gabrielle Gilbert (Norfolk State) aided the Spartans in a 2-0 week with 37 kills, eight blocks, three aces and 19 digs.

Sydney McCree (Norfolk State) surpassed the 2,000 career assist mark with 75 assists (7.5 avg.) in a pair of five set wins for the Spartans.

Emmie Modlin (North Carolina Central) totaled 34 kills (3.78 avg.) and 23 digs in a 1-1 week for the Eagles.

Bella Dearinger (North Carolina Central) contributed 79 assists (8.78 avg) with 22 digs, three service aces, six kills and three blocks for N.C. Central.

Tayah Little (North Carolina Central) recorded 18 kills, eight blocks, seven digs and two services aces in a 1-1 week for the Eagles.



