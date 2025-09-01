MEAC Announces Weekly Volleyball Honors

NORFOLK, Va. – Delaware State’s Gerren Tomlin was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Player of the Week. Howard’s Alexys James was named Rookie of the Week, while Morgan State’s Isabelle Brown was selected Setter of the Week, respectively. Coppin State’s Coco Figueroa was named Defensive Player of the Week.



Tomlin (Sr., OH, Statesville, N.C.) powered Delaware State to three straight-set victories over the weekend, turning in a dominant .618 hitting percentage while averaging 4.0 kills per set with just two errors. She closed the week with 36 kills, 18 digs and a service ace, pacing the Hornets on both sides of the ball.



James (Fr., S, Houston, Tx.) made an immediate impact for Howard in her collegiate debut, totaling 25 assists, 25 digs, 10 service aces and four blocks across the weekend. She opened the season with a 12-kill, 12-dig double-double in a five-set win over George Mason, adding six aces, two assists and two blocks in the victory.

Brown (Fr., S., Avon, Ind.) directed the offense with 107 assists (9.73 per set) across three matches, while also contributing 17 digs, five kills, four service aces and three blocks. In the weekend finale against Southern, she dished out 49 assists to go along with nine digs, three kills, three aces and two blocks. Her performance earned her a spot on the 2025 Betty Austin Invitational All-Tournament Team.



Figueroa (Jr., L/DS, Bayamon, Puerto Rico) anchored Coppin State’s defense with 74 digs, nine assists and five service aces across three matches to open the season. She set a CSU single-match record with 34 digs in a five-set battle against N.C. A&T State, while also posting 24 digs versus Bethune-Cookman and adding 16 digs, five assists and two aces in the season-opening win over Elon.

Other Top Performers

• Cherisse Atilano (CSU) – set a CSU freshman record with 26 kills and added 19 digs in a five-set match vs. N.C. A&T; finished the weekend with 39 kills, 42 digs, three aces and a block.

• Daniela Ferreira (MSU) – tallied 33 kills on a .361 hitting percentage with 24 digs, four aces and three assists. Posted a 19-kill, 12-dig double-double in a five-set match vs. Southern.

• Loren Johnson (NCCU) – collected 37 digs over three matches with four service aces and seven assists.

• Valeria Matias (UMES) – compiled 57 digs, including back-to-back 21 dig outputs, with 11 assists while helping the hawks to a 2-1 weekend.

• Macey McCoy (SCSU) – recorded a double-double with a team-high 21 assists and 17 digs in a four-set loss against Southern.

• Sydney McCree (NSU) – recorded seven kills, 80 assists, 19 digs, and two service aces for the Spartans.

• Rya McKinnon (HOW) – recorded 47 kills (3.92/set) with nine blocks, eight digs, three assists and three aces across three matches. Posted 16 kills, two aces and four blocks in a 20-point effort vs. Virginia.

• Mary Nahinu (MSU) – opened the season with 24 digs vs. UT Chattanooga, 11th all-time at NSU. Finished the weekend with 43 digs, eight assists and seven aces across four matches.

• Manuela Cripa Nasser (NCCU) – averaged 9.60 assists per set totaling 96 assists over three matches for the Eagles with six kills, five service aces, 26 digs and one block.

• Anjola Omolewa (UMES) – registered 26 kills on 46 attempts for a .500 attack percentage while adding 11 blocks and four service aces.

• Leah Reeves (HOW) – averaged 8.33 assists per set totaling 100 assists in a 1-2 week for the Bison.

• Allyson Rouse (NCCU) – totaled 12 kills, one assist, one dig and two assisted blocks in a 1-2 week for the Eagles.

• Malaysia Shaw (UMES) – collected 14 kills with two assists, one dig and two assisted blocks.

• Claire Simpson (HOW) – totaled 22 digs with three assists and three aces in the 1-2 week for the Bison.

(Photo Credit: MEAC Sports)



