MEAC Announces Weekly Volleyball Honors
NORFOLK, Va., – Howard’s Aziah Buckner earned Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Player of the Week honors, while teammates AlexysJameswas named Rookie of the Week, Leah Reevescollected Setter of the Week, and Zenai Jethroe garnered Defensive Player of the Week.
Buckner (Gr., OH, Memphis, Tenn.) posted back-to-back double-doubles at the UNF Invitational, posting 18 kills and 13 digs vs. Presbyterian and 10 kills with 13 digs against host UNF. She added 12 aces and four block assists across the three-match weekend and was named Tournament MVP.
James (Fr., S, Houston, Texas) contributed all-around in a 3-0 weekend for the Bison, finishing with 18 kills, two assists, 27 digs, eight service aces and seven blocks.
Reeves (Sr., S., Allen, Texas) tallied 112 assists (11.20 avg.) over the weekend, highlighted by a season-high 46 in the win over Presbyterian. She registered 33 each against Harvard and host UNF. Reeves added seven aces, 21 digs and nine blocks across 10 sets for the Bison.
Jethroe (RSo., MB, Dallas, Texas) was a defensive force at the UNF Invitational, finishing with 18 total blocks and 24 kills with a .354 hitting percentage to help the Bison to three wins.
Other Top Performers
- Cherisse Atilano (CSU) – was named to the WVU All-Tournament team following a 35-kill weekend with four assists, four aces, 25 digs and four blocks.
- Ava Berry (NSU) – recorded 10 kills and nine block assists in three matches at the Campbell Invitational.
- Isabelle Brown (MSU) – collected 48 assists, 15 digs, two kills, three service aces, and two blocks in a 2-1 week for the Lady Bears.
- Daniela Ferreira (MSU) – compiled 39 kills, 14 digs, three service aces and seven total blocks, including six solo stops, in a 2-1 week for Morgan State.
- Coco Figueroa (CSU) – registered a double-double of 27 digs and 11 assists in a five-set loss to Liberty. Totaled 16 assists, 43 digs and four service aces along with one kill.
- Gabrielle Gilbert (NSU) – totaled 25 kills, two assists, two aces, 14 digs and six blocks in three matches for the Spartans.
- Kamren Harper (NCCU) – recorded double-digit kills in all four matches for the Eagles totaling 53 on the week with two service aces, six digs, and three blocks.
- Jayda Hutchins (UMES) – tallied 61 assists (4.07 avg.), 21 kills, 15 digs, five service aces and seven total blocks through four matches.
- Loren Johnson (NCCU) – collected 61 digs over three matches with two service aces and seven assists.
- Mya Karrick (MSU) – registered 53 assists while adding two kills, six aces, seven digs and five blocks.
- Valeria Matias (UMES) – tallied nine assists, one service ace, 45 digs and one kill through four matches for the Hawks.
- Sydney McCree (NSU) – recorded seven kills, 62 assists (6.20 avg.), 32 digs and six block assists for the Spartans.
- Lilliana Montes (UMES) – recorded 28 kills with 10 blocks and two digs in an 0-4 week for Maryland Eastern Shore.
- Manuela Cripa Nasser (NCCU) – averaged 8.86 assists per set totaling 124 assists over four matches for the Eagles with six kills, 33 digs and three blocks.
- Allyson Rouse (NCCU) – totaled 11 kills, two digs and four blocks in a 1-3 week for the Eagles.
- Andrea Serrano (CSU) – collected 53 assists, 28 digs, two kills and one ace in a 1-2 weekend for Coppin State.
- Malaysia Shaw (UMES) – totaled 32 kills, including 10 against Montana St. with two assists, two digs, and 17 total blocks in an 0-4 week for Maryland Eastern Shore.
- TaKenya Stafford (CSU) – posted 46 kills, three service aces, 24 digs and six total blocks in a 1-2 week for Coppin State.
- Jada Williams (MSU) – compiled 15 kills, two assists, four service aces, three digs and 13 total blocks, including eight solos.