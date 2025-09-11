MEAC Announces Weekly Volleyball Honors

NORFOLK, Va., – Howard’s Aziah Buckner earned Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Player of the Week honors, while teammates AlexysJameswas named Rookie of the Week, Leah Reevescollected Setter of the Week, and Zenai Jethroe garnered Defensive Player of the Week.



Buckner (Gr., OH, Memphis, Tenn.) posted back-to-back double-doubles at the UNF Invitational, posting 18 kills and 13 digs vs. Presbyterian and 10 kills with 13 digs against host UNF. She added 12 aces and four block assists across the three-match weekend and was named Tournament MVP.

James (Fr., S, Houston, Texas) contributed all-around in a 3-0 weekend for the Bison, finishing with 18 kills, two assists, 27 digs, eight service aces and seven blocks.

Reeves (Sr., S., Allen, Texas) tallied 112 assists (11.20 avg.) over the weekend, highlighted by a season-high 46 in the win over Presbyterian. She registered 33 each against Harvard and host UNF. Reeves added seven aces, 21 digs and nine blocks across 10 sets for the Bison.

Jethroe (RSo., MB, Dallas, Texas) was a defensive force at the UNF Invitational, finishing with 18 total blocks and 24 kills with a .354 hitting percentage to help the Bison to three wins.

Photo Credit: MEAC Sports

