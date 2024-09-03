MEAC Announces Weekly Volleyball Honors

NORFOLK, Va. – Howard’s Rya McKinnon was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Coppin State’s McKenzie Parks was named Rookie of the Week, while Norfolk State’s Sydney McCree earned Setter of the Week honors, respectively. Howard’s Dami Awojobi was named the Defensive Player of the Week.



McKinnon (Jr., OH, Hoover, Al.) lead the Bison to a pair of wins with double-double performances against George Mason and Georgetown. McKinnon, tallied 15 kills and 10 digs in the 3-1 season opening win against George Mason. In a three-set sweep against Georgetown, McKinnon recorded a season high double-double of 19 points and 10 digs. She also registered a double-digit performance against George Washington with 10 kills and eight digs. McKinnon currently leads the MEAC with 4.40 kills per set



Parks (Fr., MH, McDonough, Ga.) totaled 17 kills averaging 1.71 kills per set and six total blocks in three games. Parks finished with a season-high eight kills against the hosts St. John’s.

She was selected to the Red Storm Invitational All-Tournament Team.

McCree (Jr., S, Durham, N.C.) averaged 9.40 assists per set to help Norfolk State open the season with a 2-1 record. She had two 30+ assists performances, totaling 35 assists against Lamar and 34 assists against Gardner-Webb. McCree also posted 25 assists in three sets against Miami (OH).



Awojobi (Sr., OH, Hempstead, N.Y.) contributed10 assisted blocks across 10 sets and totaled 29 digs and digs per set (2.90) over the weekend. Awojobi finished with six blocks in a Bison victory against George Mason in the season opener. She recorded double digit digs with 12 against George Washington.



Other Top Performers

TaKenya Stafford (CSU) averaged 3.70 kills and 3.20 digs per set with two double-double performances of 13 kills and 10 digs in the season opening victory against Northeastern, and 13 kills and 12 digs against St. Johns to lead Coppin State to a 2-1 start.



Ranyla Griggs (UMES) led all players with 15 kills against Mercyhurst, during which she eclipsed 500 kills in her career.

Mackenzie Searcy (NCCU) posted double digits kills throughout both games against North Carolina A&T with a .340 hitting percentage. She recorded 10 kills in game one and led all players with 15 kills in game two.

Gabrielle Gilbert (NSU) recorded a double-double of 15 kills, and 10 digs, along with four aces in a three-set win against Lamar. She registered 13 kills against Gardner-Webb and 12 against Miami (OH).

Bella Dearinger (NCCU) finished the weekend with 58 assists, averaging 9.67 assists per set, and had a season high 37 assists in game two against North Carolina A&T. The 30+ assist performance came off a 21-assist night in game one against North Carolina A&T.

Kahea Carvalho (CSU) was named to the Red Storm Invitational All-Tournament Team accolades with double-double performances in assists and digs against Northeastern and Central Conneticut State.

Anisa Dorlouis (UMES) tallied 31 assists in game one against Mercyhurst, and recorded 14 assists the next day for game two against Mercyhurst in back-to-back victories.

Sydnei Jones (HOW) posted a career-high 27 assists in the Bison’s season opening victory against George Mason. She followed by setting a new personal record of 29 assists against George Washington.

Sophia Bertotti Metoyer (CSU) led Coppin State in blocks with a match-high of four blocks against both Northeastern and St. Johns, ranking her top on the team in blocks per set (.90).

Lily Rose-Pichon (NSU) posted double digit assists in all three games of the Spartans 2-1 home opening record, with 13 digs against Gardner-Webb, 14 digs against Lamar, 10 digs against Lamar, and 13 digs against Miami (OH).

Loren Johnson (NCCU) had a total of 30 total digs in two games, averaging 5.0 digs per set.



Valeria Matias (UMES) finished with 19 digs in both victories against Mercyhurst.