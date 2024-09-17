MEAC Announces Weekly Volleyball Honors

NORFOLK, Va. – Maryland Eastern Shore’s Anisa Dorlouis was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Morgan State’s Aubrey Wilson was named Rookie of the Week, while North Carolina Central’s Bella Dearinger earned Setter of the Week honors, respectively. North Carolina Central’s Karolina Zubkova was named the Defensive Player of the Week.

Dorlouis (So., S/OPP, Gainesville, Fla.) posted a triple double of 11 kills, 29 assists and 14 digs to help lead Maryland Eastern Shore to a 3-1 victory against Iona. Against Hampton, she registered a double-double of 31 assists and 13 digs along with two aces in a five-set victory. Dorlouis also recorded a double-double of 12 assists and 12 digs against UNC Asheville.



Wilson (Fr., MB, Fayetteville, Ga.) led the MEAC this week averaging 1.07 blocks, including a season-high seven blocks against Le Moyne joining her six kills and three aces. She helped the Bears to consecutive victories against Manhattan College (3-2) and the University of Pennsylvania (3-0), registering four blocks against the Jaspers and three blocks against the Quakers.



Dearinger (Sr., S, Hempstead, N.Y.) totaled 86 assists at the Campbell Invitational, averaging 7.82 assists and 2.45 digs. She posted a tournament-high 37 assists in a four-set victory against Campbell, followed by a 34-assist performance against American, registering double-doubles in both games with 11 digs.

Zubkova (Jr., OH, Hrebec, Czech Republic) finished the week averaging 3.91 digs with a season high 21 digs and two blocks against American. She registered 18 digs with one block in the Eagles victory over Campbell.



Other Top Performers

TaKenya Stafford (CSU) posted three double doubles on the week, leading Coppin to a 3-0 victory against the University of Pennsylvania with 16 kills and 12 digs.



McCree (Jr. S/OPP, Durham, N.C.) led the MEAC this week with 8.13 assists per set totaling 122 assists for the week. She had 20+ assists across four matches including two matches of 30+ assists.

Daneila Ferreira (MSU) helped Morgan State to a 2-1 week, hitting 0.339 with a total of 30 kills, 11 digs, and nine blocks. She led all players with 14 kills off a 0.4 hitting efficiency in a victory against Manhattan College.

Kahea Carvalho (CSU) recorded three games of 30+ assists, averaging 7.17 assists per set through five matches.

Sophia Bertotti Metoyer (CSU) totaled 38 kills, 14 blocks and 11 digs through five matches for the Eagles.



Ranyla Griggs (UMES) led all players with 20 kills in a 3-2 win against Hampton.



Valeria Matias (UMES) recorded 41 digs through three matches with nine assists and two service aces.



Mya Karrick (MSU) amassed 57 assists with five service aces and 29 digs in three matches for Morgan State.