MEAC Announces Weekly Women’s Basketball Honors

NORFOLK, Va. – Coppin State forward Laila Lawrence was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Player of the Week and Defensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola, while Howard guard Saniyah King earned Rookie of the Week honors.



Lawrence (F, Sr., Lewisville, Texas) averaged 16.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 blocks, and 2.0 steals during a 1-1 week for the Eagles. In the game against Virginia, she led the team in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and steals. Lawrence is the only player in the nation currently averaging at least 15 points, nine rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block per game.



King (G, Fr., Washington, D.C.) recorded 23 points, one assist, and one rebound in the loss to Saint Joseph’s. For the week, King averaged 12.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists for the Bison.



Other Top Performers

Kierra McElrath (DSU) recorded eight points, three rebounds and one assist in the loss against Pennsylvania.

Destiny Howell (HU) averaged 17.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists during an 0-3 week for the Bison. Against Old Dominion, Howell finished with a season high of 30 points and grabbed six rebounds.

Zamara Haynes (UMES) averaged 11.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.0 steals in an 0-2 week for the Hawks.

Diamond Johnson (NSU) finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, and one assist in the loss at No. 19 North Carolina. She averaged 15.0 points and 7.0 rebounds in a 1-1 week for the Spartans.

Shakiria Foster (NCCU) finished with a season-high 21 points while shooting 47 percent from the floor. She also made four of her seven shots taken from beyond the 3-point arc.