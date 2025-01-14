MEAC Announces Weekly Women’s Basketball Honors

NORFOLK, Va. – North Carolina Central’s Kyla Bryant and Norfolk State’s Diamond Johnson were named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Co-Players of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Howard’s Saniyah King was named Rookie of the Week, while Norfolk State’s forward Kierra Wheeler earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively.



Bryant (G, 5-8, Gr., Salisbury, N.C.) averaged 27.0 points, 8.5 assists, and 6.0 rebounds in 1-1 week for the Eagles. Playing all 40 minutes against Morgan State, Bryant recorded her second career double-double of 22 points, 12 assists with five rebounds. In the double-overtime victory against UMES, Bryant finished the game with a career high 32-points, seven rebounds and five assists playing nearly all 50 minutes. She knocked down 20-of-21 free throws as the Eagles set a school record in free throws made and attempted (44-of-56).

Johnson (G, 5-5, Gr., Philadelphia, Pa.) led the Spartans to a 2-0 record, averaging 21.5 points, 3.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.5 steals per game. Johnson delivered a standout performance in the win over Delaware State, scoring 28 points, recording six assists, and tallying eight steals.

King (G, Fr., Washington, D.C.) contributed 23 points, four assists, four steals and three rebounds while shooting 8-of-14 from the field in the Bison’s win over Morgan State.



Wheeler (F, 6-1, Sr., Minneapolis, Minn.) averaged 14.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks across two wins for the Spartans. Against Delaware State, Wheeler tallied 10 points, two blocks and three steals. In the victory over Coppin State, she contributed 19 points, 14 rebounds, one block and two steals.

Other Top Performers