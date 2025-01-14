MEAC Announces Weekly Women’s Basketball Honors
NORFOLK, Va. – North Carolina Central’s Kyla Bryant and Norfolk State’s Diamond Johnson were named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Co-Players of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Howard’s Saniyah King was named Rookie of the Week, while Norfolk State’s forward Kierra Wheeler earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively.
Bryant (G, 5-8, Gr., Salisbury, N.C.) averaged 27.0 points, 8.5 assists, and 6.0 rebounds in 1-1 week for the Eagles. Playing all 40 minutes against Morgan State, Bryant recorded her second career double-double of 22 points, 12 assists with five rebounds. In the double-overtime victory against UMES, Bryant finished the game with a career high 32-points, seven rebounds and five assists playing nearly all 50 minutes. She knocked down 20-of-21 free throws as the Eagles set a school record in free throws made and attempted (44-of-56).
Johnson (G, 5-5, Gr., Philadelphia, Pa.) led the Spartans to a 2-0 record, averaging 21.5 points, 3.5 assists, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.5 steals per game. Johnson delivered a standout performance in the win over Delaware State, scoring 28 points, recording six assists, and tallying eight steals.
King (G, Fr., Washington, D.C.) contributed 23 points, four assists, four steals and three rebounds while shooting 8-of-14 from the field in the Bison’s win over Morgan State.
Wheeler (F, 6-1, Sr., Minneapolis, Minn.) averaged 14.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks across two wins for the Spartans. Against Delaware State, Wheeler tallied 10 points, two blocks and three steals. In the victory over Coppin State, she contributed 19 points, 14 rebounds, one block and two steals.
Other Top Performers
- Angel Jones (CSU) set a career high with 29 points and eight rebounds in the game against Norfolk State. For the week, Jones averaged 22.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists.
- Laila Lawrence (CSU) averaged 11.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 2.5 blocks, and 2.5 steals during the Eagles’ 1-1 week.
- Mahogany Cottingham (DSU) averaged 18.0 points, 1.0 steals and 1.0 assists in a 0-2 week for the Hornets.
- Zennia Thomas (HU) contributed 10 points and eight rebounds in the win over Morgan State.
- Mahogany Lester (UMES) contributed eight points, nine rebounds, two steals, and two blocks in the loss to North Carolina Central.
- Shakira Foster (NCCU) averaged 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 steals in two games for N.C. Central.
- Aysia Hinton (NCCU) averaged 17.5 points and 8.0 rebounds over two games. She recorded a double-double with a career-high 23 points and 12 rebounds against UMES.
- Shaunice Reed (SCSU) averaged 17.5 points and 1.0 assists in a 1-1 week for the Bulldogs.