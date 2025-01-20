MEAC Announces Weekly Women’s Basketball Honors
NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State guard Da’Brya Clark was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Howard’s guard Saniyah King was named Rookie of the Week, while North Carolina Central’s forward Jada Tiggett earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively.
Clark (G, 5-7, So., Baltimore, Md.) led the Spartans to a 2-0 record, averaging 18.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.5 steals per game. She delivered a standout performance in the win against Virginia-Lynchburg, finishing with 25 points, eight steals, and dished out eight assists while shooting an impressive 66.7% from the field. In the victory over Morgan State, Clark contributed 12 points, three rebounds, three steals, one block, and one assist.
King (G, 5-7, Fr., Washington, D.C.) led the Bison in their hard-fought win over Coppin State, recording 17 points, six assists, three steals, and five rebounds while shooting 6-of-12 from the field.
Tiggett (F, 6-2, So., Winchester, Calif.) posted career highs with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while leading the Eagles defensively with four blocks and three steals in N.C. Central’s victory over Delaware State.
Other Top Performers
- Angel Jones (CSU) recorded a game high 22 points and added 5 steals in a loss to Howard.
- Mahogany Cottingham (DSU) registered 20 points, four rebounds, three assists, and three steals in the loss against N.C. Central.
- Circe Rubio Remolar (DSU) finished with a double-double against N.C. Central, with 11 points and 17 rebounds.
- Nile Miller (HU) recorded 16 points, three rebounds, and three steals in the Bison’s victory over the Coppin State Eagles.
- Shakira Foster (NCCU) finished the game with 12 points, six assists, two steals, and two rebounds for the Eagles.
- Kyla Bryant (NCCU) scored a game-high 22 points, along with six rebounds and three assists, while connecting on two free throws in the final nine seconds to help the Eagles secure the win over Delaware State.
- Diamond Johnson (NSU) recorded an impressive eight steals against Morgan State, helping Norfolk State to a 2-0 week while averaging 20.5 points, 5.5 steals and 5.5 rebounds for the Spartans.
- Shaunice Reed (SCSU) registered 19 points, three rebounds, and two assists in the loss to UMES.