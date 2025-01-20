MEAC Announces Weekly Women’s Basketball Honors

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State guard Da’Brya Clark was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Howard’s guard Saniyah King was named Rookie of the Week, while North Carolina Central’s forward Jada Tiggett earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively.

Clark (G, 5-7, So., Baltimore, Md.) led the Spartans to a 2-0 record, averaging 18.5 points, 4.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, and 5.5 steals per game. She delivered a standout performance in the win against Virginia-Lynchburg, finishing with 25 points, eight steals, and dished out eight assists while shooting an impressive 66.7% from the field. In the victory over Morgan State, Clark contributed 12 points, three rebounds, three steals, one block, and one assist.

King (G, 5-7, Fr., Washington, D.C.) led the Bison in their hard-fought win over Coppin State, recording 17 points, six assists, three steals, and five rebounds while shooting 6-of-12 from the field.

Tiggett (F, 6-2, So., Winchester, Calif.) posted career highs with 20 points and 11 rebounds, while leading the Eagles defensively with four blocks and three steals in N.C. Central’s victory over Delaware State.





