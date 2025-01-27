MEAC Announces Weekly Women’s Basketball Honors
NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State guard Diamond Johnson was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. North Carolina Central’s Shakiria Foster earned Rookie of the Week honors, while teammate Jada Tiggett earned Defensive Player of the Week honors respectively.
Johnson (G, 5-5, Gr., Philadelphia, Pa.) recorded 24 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block while shooting 10-of-19 from the field for the Spartans in their hard-fought win over Howard.
Foster (G, 5-8, Fr., Barnesville, Ga.) averaged 11.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals during a 2-0 week for the Eagles. In North Carolina Central’s win over South Carolina State, she tallied 17 points, five rebounds, four steals, and a career-high six assists.
Tiggett (F, 6-2, So., Winchester, Calif.) in the win over Pfeiffer, she set a new career high with 13 rebounds, adding 18 points, three assists, three blocks and one steal. For the week, Foster averaged a double-double of 11.5 points and 10.0 rebounds with 3.0 blocks, 1.0 steals and 2.5 assists in a 2-0 week for the Eagles.
Other Top Performers
- Angel Jones (CSU) recorded a team-high 20 points to go with five rebounds, three steals and three assists in the win over Morgan State.
- Laila Lawrence (CSU) posted a double-double in the win at Morgan State with 18 points and 13 rebounds with four assists and three steals.
- Kyra Lawrence (DSU) tallied 13 points, five rebounds and one block in an 0-1 week for the Hornets.
- Nala Abraham (DSU) registered five rebounds, two blocks and one steal in the loss to Maryland Eastern Shore.
- Nile Miller (HU) recorded a double-double against Norfolk State with 11 points and 12 rebounds along with a season high four blocks in the loss for the Bison.
- Saniyah King (HU) notched her 13th double digit game of the season with 12 points, six assists and two rebounds in the loss to Norfolk State.
- Zamara Haynes (UMES) eclipsed 1,000 career points at UMES in the win while leading both teams in scoring with 17 points.
- Morgan Callahan (NCCU) averaged 20.0 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.0 blocks, 1.5 steals and 1.5 assists in two victories for the Eagles. She registered a new career-high with 23 points against Pfeiffer.
- Kierra Wheeler (NSU) tallied a double-double in the Spartans victory against Howard, recording 17 points,10 rebounds and adding three steals, one block and one assist.
- Shaunice Reed (SCSU) led the Bulldogs with 26 points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist in the loss to North Carolina Central.