MEAC Announces Weekly Women’s Basketball Honors

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State guard Diamond Johnson was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. North Carolina Central’s Shakiria Foster earned Rookie of the Week honors, while teammate Jada Tiggett earned Defensive Player of the Week honors respectively.

Johnson (G, 5-5, Gr., Philadelphia, Pa.) recorded 24 points, eight rebounds, seven assists, three steals and one block while shooting 10-of-19 from the field for the Spartans in their hard-fought win over Howard.

Foster (G, 5-8, Fr., Barnesville, Ga.) averaged 11.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.5 steals during a 2-0 week for the Eagles. In North Carolina Central’s win over South Carolina State, she tallied 17 points, five rebounds, four steals, and a career-high six assists.

Tiggett (F, 6-2, So., Winchester, Calif.) in the win over Pfeiffer, she set a new career high with 13 rebounds, adding 18 points, three assists, three blocks and one steal. For the week, Foster averaged a double-double of 11.5 points and 10.0 rebounds with 3.0 blocks, 1.0 steals and 2.5 assists in a 2-0 week for the Eagles.

