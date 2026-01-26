MEAC Announces Weekly Women’s Basketball Honors

NORFOLK, Va – Norfolk State guard Da’Brya Clark was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Player of the Week presented by Wells Fargo. Howard guardAriella Henigan was named Rookie of the Week, while Norfolk State forward Carmen Kweti earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively.



Clark (G, 5-7, Jr., Baltimore, Md.) totaled 43 points over two wins for the Spartans, scoring 13 points with six rebounds, three assists, and two steals against Morgan State. She followed that performance with 30 points, six rebounds, three blocks, two steals, and one assist against Coppin State, including eight three-pointers, the second most in a single game in Norfolk State program history.

Henigan (Fr., 5-6, G., Chicago, Ill.) recorded a career-high four steals in the win over Coppin State, adding 10 points, two rebounds, and an assist. Against Morgan State, she notched 10 points and two assists to help the Bison complete a 2-0 week.

Kweti (F, 6-0, Sr., Fredrick, Md.) tallied 16 rebounds, four blocks, and four steals during a 2-0 week for the Spartans. Against Morgan State, she had nine points, six rebounds, two steals, and an assist. She followed that with nine points, 10 rebounds, four blocks, and two steals versus Coppin State.

