MEAC Announces Weekly Women’s Basketball Honors, presented by Coca-Cola

NORFOLK, Virginia – Norfolk State’s junior Diamond Johnson was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Howard guard Tyana Walker was named Rookie of the Week, while Norfolk State forward Kierra Wheeler earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively.

Johnson (G, Jr., Philadelphia, Pa.) shot 76.5 percent (13-of-17) from the field as she recorded a career-high 32 points in the Spartan’s 30-point win over Morgan State with four rebounds, five assists, and four steals. She contributed 10 points, two rebounds, two assists, and three steals in the win over Coppin State. Johnson averaged 21.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 3.5 steals while shooting 60 percent (6-of-10) from beyond the three-point arch and 80 percent (4-of-5) from the charity stripe.

Walker (G, Fr., 5-9, Leawood, Kan.) totaled 38 points as the Bison went 2-0 against Morgan State and Coppin State. The rookie from Leawood, Kansas, posted 21 points with four steals and two rebounds in the win over Morgan State. She followed with 17 points and two rebounds against Coppin State. Walker shot 41.2 percent (12-of-29) from the field, 46.7 percent from three-point range and was perfect (7-of-7) from the free throw line.

Wheeler (F, Jr., 6-1, Minneapolis, Minn.) was named the BOXTOROW National Player of the Week after leading the Spartans with 46 points and 21 rebounds over two games. In the win against Coppin State, Wheeler posted 22 points with 11 rebounds, four assists, one block, and one steal while going 8-for-8 from the free-throw line. She followed with a 24-point-10 rebound performance in the 30-point win over Morgan State, with three assists and one block. Wheeler went 95.6 percent (22-of-23) from the free throw line, averaging 23.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 1.0 blocks.

