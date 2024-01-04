MEAC Announces Weekly Women’s Basketball Honors, presented by Coca-Cola

NORFOLK, Va., Jan. 3, 2024 – Norfolk State forward Kierra Wheeler was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Offensive Player of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Spartan guard Anjanae Richardson was named Rookie of the Week, while teammate Diamond Johnson, guard, earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively.

Wheeler (F, Jr., 6-1, Minneapolis, Minn.) averaged a double-double with 25.0 points and 11.0 rebounds for the Spartans. She was the driving force behind Norfolk State’s wins including a 96-55 win over UNC Wilmington and a 76-59 victory at Longwood. Wheeler collected 20 points and six rebounds against the Seahawks in addition to four assists, two steals, and one block. Against Longwood, she recorded her second 30-point game of the season and fifth double-double of the year scoring 30 points, with 16 rebounds, four steals, one block, and one assist.

Richardson (G, Fr., 5-8, Portsmouth, Va.) recorded 11 points in the Spartans 96-55 win against UNC Wilmington. She also recorded two rebounds and four steals in the win. She averaged 8.0 points, 2.5 steals, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.0 assists over two games for Norfolk State.

Johnson (G, Jr., 5-5, Philadelphia, Penn.) tied her career-high with 26 points to lead Norfolk State against UNC Wilmington. She added eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals against the Seahawks. In the Spartans game against Longwood, Johnson contributed 21 points, with six rebounds, seven steals, and two assists, as Norfolk State extended its winning streak to three games.

