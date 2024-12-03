MEAC Announces Weekly Women’s Basketball Honors

NORFOLK, Va. – Howard’s Destiny Howell and Coppin State’s Angel Jones were named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Co-Players of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. Fellow Bison Saniyah King was named Rookie of the Week, while Coppin State’s forward Laila Lawrence earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively.



Howell (G, Gr., Queens, N.Y.) averaged 20.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.5 blocks in a 1-1 week for the Bison. She recorded 21 points to lead Howard in a narrow 69-63 loss to Georgetown. In the 74-63 win over William & Mary, Howell was one rebound shy of a double-double with 19 points and nine rebounds adding two assists, one block and one steal.



Jones (G, Jr., Woodbridge, Va.) totaled 40 points with 10 rebounds and seven assists through two games. She shot 57 percent from beyond the three-point arch and was a perfect 7-of-7 from the free-throw line. In the Eagles’ win over North Florida, Jones led the team with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists. She averaged 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.5 assists.



King (G, Fr., Washington, D.C.) recorded 11 points, six assists and two rebounds in the win over William & Mary. In the loss against Georgetown, King delivered a well-rounded performance, adding six points, four rebounds and eight assists. She averaged 8.5 points, 7.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds for the Bison.



Lawrence (F, Sr., Lewisville, Texas) averaged 18.0 points and 12.0 rebounds with 4.0 assists and 2.0 steals during a 1-1 week for the Eagles. In the win over North Florida, she registered 19 points and 11 rebounds pairing with seven assists and two steals. Lawrence led the Eagles with 17 points and 13 rebounds in the loss to Saint Francis.



Other Top Performers

Mahogany Cottingham (DSU) scored 24 points and grabbed two rebounds while shooting 55 percent from 3-point range in the win over Bloomfield.

contributed 10 points and five rebounds in the win over Bloomfield.

collected 14 rebounds in a 1-1 week for the Bison.

scored 25 points on 50 percent shooting against Dayton and averaged 12.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game during a 1-3 week for the Hawks.

was named to the All-Tournament team at the Battle on the Banks at Rutgers for her final two games against Georgia Southern and Marquette where she averaged 7.5 ppg and 5.0 rebounds.

recorded her first double-double of the season with 12 points and 10 rebounds to go with two blocks and one steal in road loss at George Washington.

finished with eight points, four assists, three steals, two rebounds and one block in a loss at George Washington.

averaged 16.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.33 steals in a 1-2 week for Norfolk State.

averaged 16.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.33 steals in a 1-2 week for Norfolk State. Kierra Wheeler (NSU) scored 43 points with 26 rebounds in three games with seven assists and seven steals with three blocks.