MEAC Announces Weekly Women’s Tennis Honors

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State junior Yuliya Yurkova was named the MEAC Women’s Tennis Player of the Week, while Howard freshman Franchesca Brown earned MEAC Rookie of the Week honors.



Yurkova (Jr., Vitebsk, Belarus) went 2-0 at No. 1 singles, earning straight-set wins over Hampton and ECU, including a tiebreak in her first match. She also added a doubles victory against Hampton to cap a strong all-around week.



Brown(Fr., Atlanta, Ga.) captured her second consecutive singles victory, rallying past VCU’s Tania Isabel Andrade Sabando in three sets (5-7, 6-4, 7-5).

Other top performers