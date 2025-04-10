MEAC Announces Weekly Women’s Track & Field Honors
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State junior Brooklyn Robinson was named Women’s Track Athlete of the Week while Spartan teammate Leslie Young earned Women’s Field Athlete of the Week honors.
Robinson (Jr., Prince George, Va.) won all three of her events at the NSU Invitational, placing first in the 100m hurdles clocking in at 13.33, the 100m dash with a time of 11.59, and the long jump with a leap of 5.72m. She was the only athlete to go 3-for-3 in individual events at the meet.
Young (Sr., Portsmouth, Va.) took first place in both the hammer throw (52.30m) and the javelin (39.37m) while finishing second in the discus with a throw of 39.89m. She medaled in all three of her events at the NSU Invitational.
Other Top Performers
- Halutie Hor (CSU) placed third in the 100m dash with a time of 11.76, fourth in the 200m clocking in at 24.29, and helped set a school-record in the 4×100 relay coming in at 44.85, which now ranks second in the MEAC.
- Kirja Hickman (DSU) claimed the shot-put title at the UD Invitational with a toss of 12.25m and placed fourth in discus with a 38.72m throw.
- Miriam Okwudibonye (DSU) dominated the sprints at the UD Invitational, claiming gold in the 400m dash with a time of 57.05 and placed second in the 200m dash finishing in 24.93.
- Jonysha Prucien (UMES) soared to a first-place finish in the women’s triple jump at the Norfolk State Invitational with a mark of 12.00m.
- Tia Lucas (NCCU) earned a second-place finish in the high jump at VertKlasse clearing a height of 1.69m.
- Melanne Sutton (NCCU) blazed to a first-place finish in the 100m dash (11.45) while placing second in the 200m dash (23.99) setting personal bests in both events at the VertKlasse Meeting.
- Sydney Cooper (SCSU) placed second in the Heptathlon with a personal-best score of 4149 points. Her performance currently leads the MEAC standings in the event.
- TyQwasia Williams (SCSU) dominated the 400m hurdles at the Embry-Riddle Running Element/Multis, clinching first place with a personal best time of 1:00.33.