MEAC Announces Weekly Women’s Track & Field Honors

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk State junior Brooklyn Robinson was named Women’s Track Athlete of the Week while Spartan teammate Leslie Young earned Women’s Field Athlete of the Week honors.



Robinson (Jr., Prince George, Va.) won all three of her events at the NSU Invitational, placing first in the 100m hurdles clocking in at 13.33, the 100m dash with a time of 11.59, and the long jump with a leap of 5.72m. She was the only athlete to go 3-for-3 in individual events at the meet.

Young (Sr., Portsmouth, Va.) took first place in both the hammer throw (52.30m) and the javelin (39.37m) while finishing second in the discus with a throw of 39.89m. She medaled in all three of her events at the NSU Invitational.



Other Top Performers