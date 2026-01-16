MEAC Announces Weekly Women’s Track & Field Honors

NORFOLK, Va — Howard graduate student Marcia Sey was selected as Women’s Track Athlete of the Week while Bison teammate Kelis Armstrong earned Women’s Field Athlete of the Week honors.



Sey (Gs., London, UK) ran a MEAC-best 8.20 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles at the annual Rod McCravy Invitational, ranking 10th in the nation.

Armstrong (Sr., Plano, Texas) finished 12th overall in the triple jump at the Rod McCravy Invitational with a leap of 11.76 meters, ranking second in the MEAC.

Other Top Performers