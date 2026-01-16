MEAC Announces Weekly Women’s Track & Field Honors
NORFOLK, Va — Howard graduate student Marcia Sey was selected as Women’s Track Athlete of the Week while Bison teammate Kelis Armstrong earned Women’s Field Athlete of the Week honors.
Sey (Gs., London, UK) ran a MEAC-best 8.20 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles at the annual Rod McCravy Invitational, ranking 10th in the nation.
Armstrong (Sr., Plano, Texas) finished 12th overall in the triple jump at the Rod McCravy Invitational with a leap of 11.76 meters, ranking second in the MEAC.
Other Top Performers
- Gifty Oku (CSU) placed fourth in the 60m with a time of 7.64 seconds and sixth in the 200m, clocking 25.09 seconds, at the VCU Rams Invitational.
- Jatavia Robinson (MSU) finished second in the 60m finals at the Penn Select with a time of 7.62 seconds.
- Shennell Simms (UMES) ran a personal-best 3:11.79 in the 1000m for a third-place finish at the VCU Invitational.
- Terry-Ann Thompson (MSU) posted a personal-best mark of 15.42 meters to finish fourth in the weight throw.
- Sanaa Virgil (DSU) recorded two top eight finishes, leaping 11.61 meters in the triple jump and 5.67 meters in the long jump.