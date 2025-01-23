MEAC Announces Weekly Women’s Track & Field Honors

NORFOLK, Va. — Howard graduate student Marcia Sey was selected as Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. North Carolina Central senior Sa’niya Fowler earned Women’s Field Athlete of the Week honors.

Sey (Gr., London, U.K.) set a new school record in the women’s 60-meter hurdles at the Corky Classic. Sey finished second with a MEAC-best time of 8.13, which ranks sixth nationally.

Fowler (Sr., Cushing, Texas) claimed gold in the women’s shot put at the Dick Taylor Carolina Challenge with a throw of 14.09m, while also securing an eighth-place finish in the weight throw with a 15.29m mark.



Other Top Performers