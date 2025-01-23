MEAC Announces Weekly Women’s Track & Field Honors
NORFOLK, Va. — Howard graduate student Marcia Sey was selected as Women’s Track Athlete of the Week, presented by Coca-Cola. North Carolina Central senior Sa’niya Fowler earned Women’s Field Athlete of the Week honors.
Sey (Gr., London, U.K.) set a new school record in the women’s 60-meter hurdles at the Corky Classic. Sey finished second with a MEAC-best time of 8.13, which ranks sixth nationally.
Fowler (Sr., Cushing, Texas) claimed gold in the women’s shot put at the Dick Taylor Carolina Challenge with a throw of 14.09m, while also securing an eighth-place finish in the weight throw with a 15.29m mark.
Other Top Performers
- Halutie Hor (CSU): placed fourth in the 200m with a time of 24.60 at the HBCU Showcase.
- Joy Taiwo (DSU): claimed her first collegiate victory in the 60-meter hurdles at the Gotham Cup, setting a personal record of 8.90.
- Valerie Ashamu (DSU): set a collegiate personal best of 1.60m in the high jump, earning 4th place and ranking third in the MEAC at the Gotham Cup.
- Brooklyn Robinson (NSU): finished first in the women’s 60m hurdles with a time of 8.41 seconds while crossing the line 10th in the 200m dash, 25.09.
- D’Nysha Brightful (NSU): placed second in the women’s pole vault clearing a 3.15m height.
- Melanne Sutton (NCCU): placed third in the 60m with a time of 7.53.
- Faithlyn Irving (UMES): took the top spot at the HBCU Showcase with a first-place mark of 12.01m in the triple jump.