MEAC Announces Women’s Basketball Weekly Awards

NORFOLK, Va. – Howard guard Zoe Stewart was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Player of the Week presented by Wells Fargo. Fellow Bison Ariella Henigan was named Rookie of the Week, while teammate Nile Miller earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively.

Stewart (R-Jr., 5-10, G., Terre Haute, Ind.) scored 19 points while adding three rebounds, three assists, and three steals in Howard’s win over Norfolk State to help secure the regular-season championship for the Bison.

Henigan (Fr., 5-6, G., Chicago, Ill.) scored 14 points with three rebounds, an assist, and one block while going a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line in Howard’s win over Norfolk State.

Miller (Sr, 6-1, F., Woodbury, N.J.) recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, while adding four steals in Howard’s 74-59 win over Norfolk State.

Other Top Performers