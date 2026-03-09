MEAC Announces Women’s Basketball Weekly Awards
NORFOLK, Va. – Howard guard Zoe Stewart was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Player of the Week presented by Wells Fargo. Fellow Bison Ariella Henigan was named Rookie of the Week, while teammate Nile Miller earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively.
Stewart (R-Jr., 5-10, G., Terre Haute, Ind.) scored 19 points while adding three rebounds, three assists, and three steals in Howard’s win over Norfolk State to help secure the regular-season championship for the Bison.
Henigan (Fr., 5-6, G., Chicago, Ill.) scored 14 points with three rebounds, an assist, and one block while going a perfect 10-for-10 from the free throw line in Howard’s win over Norfolk State.
Miller (Sr, 6-1, F., Woodbury, N.J.) recorded a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds, while adding four steals in Howard’s 74-59 win over Norfolk State.
Other Top Performers
- Tierney Coleman (NCCU) recorded seven points, six rebounds, four assists, and three steals in the Eagles’ 67-41 win over South Carolina State.
- Jasha Clinton (NSU) scored 19 points and added five rebounds and four steals against Howard.
- Jermesha Frierson (DSU) tallied eight points, five assists, and five steals against Maryland Eastern Shore.
- Liliana Harrison (DSU) finished with eight points in 16 minutes against Maryland Eastern Shore.
- Mihjae Hayes (MSU) finished with 10 points, six rebounds, and three assists in a 64-54 win over Coppin State.
- Ericka Huggins (DSU) tallied seven rebounds, four steals, nine points, and one block against Maryland Eastern Shore.
- Ashati Lynch (UMES) scored 12 points with four rebounds, three steals, and one block against Delaware State.
- Kailyn Nash (MSU) scored a game-high 15 points while also recording seven rebounds, three blocks, and two steals in Morgan State’s victory over Coppin State.