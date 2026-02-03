MEAC Announces Women’s Basketball Weekly Awards
NORFOLK, Va – Howard forward Nile Miller was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Player of the Week presented by Wells Fargo. Delaware State guardAmya Scott was named Rookie of the Week, while Norfolk State forward Carmen Kweti earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively.
Miller (G, 6-1, Sr., Woodbury, N.J.) posted her second straight double-double with 12 points and a game-high 10 rebounds, adding a steal while shooting 71.4 percent from the floor in a 68–59 win over Norfolk State.
Scott (Fr., 5-3, G., Philadelphia, Pa.) scored nine points and added four steals, four rebounds, and an assist against Maryland Eastern Shore.
Kweti (F, 6-0, Sr., Fredrick, Md.) garnered her second straight MEAC Defensive Player of the Week honor after anchoring the Spartans’ defense with five blocks, six rebounds, and one steal, while contributing 12 points against Howard.
Other Top Performers
- Brianna Barnes (UMES) led all scorers with 18 points and added five rebounds and two assists in the Hawks’ win at Delaware State.
- Sydney Burris (CSU) grabbed 10 rebounds and scored eight points in the 69-45 win over Morgan State.
- Jermesha Frierson (DSU) tallied 13 points and six rebounds against Maryland Eastern Shore.
- Anise Geiger (DSU) contributed five rebounds, three blocks, one steal, and one assist against Maryland Eastern Shore.
- Sierra Headquist (MSU) scored 10 points and grabbed three rebounds in 25 minutes against Coppin State.
- Ariella Henigan (HOW) tallied nine points, three rebounds, and two steals in 19 minutes to help the Bison secure the win over Norfolk State.
- Paris McBride (CSU) scored 17 points while adding four rebounds, four assists, and two steals in a win over Morgan State.
- Kaliya Perry (UMES) contributed seven points, five rebounds, and one steal to keep the Hawks perfect in conference play.
- Anjanae Richardson (NSU) poured in 19 points while adding four rebounds and one steal; against Howard.
- Dakieran Turner (UMES) scored nine points, pulled down seven rebounds, and added two blocks in the 58-47 win over Delaware State.