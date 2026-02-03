MEAC Announces Women’s Basketball Weekly Awards

NORFOLK, Va – Howard forward Nile Miller was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Player of the Week presented by Wells Fargo. Delaware State guardAmya Scott was named Rookie of the Week, while Norfolk State forward Carmen Kweti earned Defensive Player of the Week honors, respectively.



Miller (G, 6-1, Sr., Woodbury, N.J.) posted her second straight double-double with 12 points and a game-high 10 rebounds, adding a steal while shooting 71.4 percent from the floor in a 68–59 win over Norfolk State.

Scott (Fr., 5-3, G., Philadelphia, Pa.) scored nine points and added four steals, four rebounds, and an assist against Maryland Eastern Shore.

Kweti (F, 6-0, Sr., Fredrick, Md.) garnered her second straight MEAC Defensive Player of the Week honor after anchoring the Spartans’ defense with five blocks, six rebounds, and one steal, while contributing 12 points against Howard.

Other Top Performers