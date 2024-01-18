MEAC Basketball Roundup

Howard 72, Maryland Eastern Shore 61

WASHINGTON, D.C. – After a close first half of action, the Bison pulled away in the second half to defeat the Hawks of Maryland Eastern Shore 72-61.

Maryland Eastern Shore opened the game on a 6-2 run before Howard came back to even the score up at 11 all. The two teams traded leads 11 times throughout the first half with the score tying five time before the Bison took a two-point lead into the halftime break, 31-29.

Howard never relinquished the lead in the second half, leading by as many as 12 points at one time, while the Hawks battled closing the gap to only three points with just under five minutes to play. The home Bison held off the visiting Hawks to improve to 2-1 in MEAC play with a 72-61 win.

Bryce Harris led the Bison with 20 points along with seven rebounds. Marcus Dockery and Seth Towns rounded out the top scorers for Howard with 17 and 12 points respectively. Ose Okojie brought down 10 boards to go along with eight points.

Troy Hupstead led the Hawks with 19 points and was a rebound shy of a double-double with nine.