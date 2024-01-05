MEAC Basketball Roundup – Jan. 2 & 3

January 2

January 2

Men’s Basketball

Maryland Eastern Shore 95, Clarks Summit 37 (United East)

The Hawks more than doubled their opponents first half score putting 37 points on the board while holding the Defenders to 16 points. Maryland Eastern Shore again scored twice as many points than Clarks Summit in the second half with UMES putting 58 points on the board while holding Clarks Summit to 21 points as the Hawks won 95-37.

Five Hawks scored in double digits led by Tyler Mack with 15 points. Malang Athian contributed 12 points while Antwan Wilson, Kelechi Okworogwo, and Toby Nnadozie all tallied 11 points each. Mack, Wilson, and Troy Hupstead all collected five rebounds each.

BOX SCORE

Tennessee 87, Norfolk State 50

The Volunteers put together a big first half opening a 25-point advantage over the Spartans as the score sat at 43-18 at the half. Norfolk State scored 32 points in the second half while Tennessee added another 44 to their total as the Vols claimed the 87-50 win.

Jamarii Thomas led NSU with 15 points shooting 4-of-7 from the field and 6-of-8 from the free throw line. Christian Ings was the only other Spartan in double digits with 10 points. Tyrel Bladen led the team with six rebounds.

BOX SCORE

January 3

Men’s Basketball

Yale 86 (Ivy), Howard 78 OT

The Bulldogs held the slim lead over the Bison at the end of the first half with the score sitting at 36-31. Howard answered with 40 points in the second half leading Yale by five points in the period to tie the score at 71 all at the end of regulation. In the overtime period, Yale put up 15 points while Howard scored just seven points to put the final score at 86-78.

Marcus Dockey led the Bison with 21 points shooting 7-of-13 from the field, 4-of-7 from three-point range, and 3-of-4 from the charity stripe. Bryce Harris added 18 points shooting 7-of-11 from the field. Seth Towns contributed 17 points and a team-high six rebounds, while Joshua Strong rounded out the top scorers with 10 points along with a team-high six assists.

BOX SCORE

North Carolina Central 112, Truett McConnell 70 (NAIA – Appalachian Ath. Conf.)

North Carolina Central scored 50+ points in both halves of basketball to claim the 112-70 win over the Bears of Truett McConnell. NCCU putt 55 points up in the first half and finished the game with 57 in the second half while holding TMC to 39 and 31 points respectively.

Fred Cleveland, Jr., led the Eagles with 23 points shooting 8-of-9 from the field and was perfect from three-point range (4-of-4, and the free throw line (3-of-3). Ja’Darius Harris contributed 16 points while Po’Boigh King added 15. Keishon Porter and Devin Gordon closed out the top scorers with 13 and 12 points respectively. Gordon led all Eagles with eight rebounds.

BOX SCORE

Women’s Basketball

Morgan State 68, Central Connecticut State 65 (NEC)

The first quarter saw the Blue Devils lead the Bears 22-16 at the horn. Morgan State outscored Central Connecticut State throughout the next three quarters to chip away at the Blue Devils lead and claim the 68-65 victory. MSU put 16 points on the board in the second quarter and followed with 20 in the third and 16 in the fourth. The Bears held the Blue Devils to 15, 17, and 11 points respectively through the final three quarters.

Sedayjha Payne led the Bears with 16 points and 10 rebounds for the double double. Joelle Johnson added 13 points while Laila Fair contributed 12 points. Both Johnson and Fair tallied six rebounds apiece.

BOX SCORE

Maryland Eastern Shore 99, Lancaster Bible College 37 (NCCAA – United East)

Maryland Eastern Shore led Lancaster Bible throughout the entire game. UMES held LBC to just 19 first half points while scoring 46 of their own to lead by 27 points at the half. The Hawks added 53 second half points to their total while the Chargers scored just 18 points as UMES claimed the 99-37 victory.

Five Hawk players scored in double figures led by Ariana Seawell with 16 points and 10 rebounds shooting 8-of-10 from the field. Ashanti Lynch was next with 14 points and four assists while Lainey Allen and Zamara Haynes both added 12 points apiece. Mahogany Lester was the last Hawk player in double digits with 10 points. Both Allen and Lester recorded seven rebounds each.

BOX SCORE

Chattanooga 65 (SoCon), North Carolina Central 59

The Mocs led the Eagles by ten points, 20-10, at the end of the first quarter and after outscoring NCCU 16-15 in the second quarter held the 11-point, 36-25, lead at the half. N.C. Central came out in the third quarter putting 20 points on the board while holding Chattanooga to 17 points, closing the Mocs lead to eight points. The Eagles again outscored the Mocs in the fourth quarter 14-12, but the rally was not enough to catch Chattanooga who won 65-59.

Morgan Callahan led the Eagles with 15 points while Tippy Robertson and Kimeira Burks both added 12 points apiece. Both Callahan and Robertson led the team with seven rebounds each. Kyla Bryant rounded out the top scorers with 11 points.

BOX SCORE