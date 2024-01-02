MEAC Basketball Roundup

Men’s Scores

Men’s Scores

Oklahoma State 86 (Big 12), South Carolina State 70

The teams were pretty even in the opening half as the Beavers led the Bulldogs by four at the half, 38-34. Oklahoma State pulled away in the second half putting up 48 points while S.C. State added 36 to their total to finish with 70 points while Oklahoma State finished with 86.

Jordan Simpson led the Bulldogs with 16 points and four steals. Drayton Jones was the only other SCSU player in double-figures with 12 points and a team-high seven rebounds.

New Jersey Institute of Technology 69 (America East), Morgan State 53

NJIT held an eight-point lead, 38-30, at the half after closing out the half on an 11-6 run against MSU. The Highlanders held the Bears to 23 points in the second half while putting up 31 points to claim the win, 69-53.

Allen Udemadu led the Bears with 18 points and nearly as many rebounds with 17. Amahrie Simpkins added 11 points as the only MSU player in double figures.

Women’s Scores

Norfolk State 76, Longwood 59 (Big South)

The Spartans started the game off with a bang taking a 21-13 lead over the Lancer of Longwood in their last game of 2023. Longwood responded in the second quarter by holding Norfolk State to just seven points while putting up 16 of their own to take a one-point lead, 29-28, into halftime. NSU came out of the intermission with the same energy they had in the opening quarter putting up 25 points while holding Longwood to 10 pulling ahead 53-39. The Lancers battled in the fourth quarter scoring 20 points but the Spartans added 23 more to their total to claim the 76-59 victory, their fourth in a row.

Kierra Wheeler led the Spartans with her second 30-point game of the season and fifth double-double posting 30 points and 16 rebounds. Diamond Johnson added 21 points, six rebounds, and seven steals.

Furman 73 (SoCon), N.C. Central 63

The Eagles held a narrow four-point lead, 20-16, at the end of the first quarter and kept hold of that lead throughout the second quarter leading 16-13 putting the halftime score at 36-29. The Paladins outscored the Eagles 44 to 27 in the second half pulling ahead and claiming the 73-63 victory.

Kimeira Burks led the Eagles with 21 points shooting 8-of-16 from the field and 5-of-11 from three-point range. Morgan Callahan added 15 points (7-of-13 FG), while Kyla Bryant joined in the double digit scoring with 10 points.

No. 9 Stanford 98 (PAC-12), Morgan State 38

The Bears had a challenge ahead of them as they took on the ninth ranked Cardinals of Stanford. Morgan State put up 15 points in the first quarter but were held to six points in both the second and third quarters before scoring 11 in the final ten minutes. Stanford scored 20+ points in all four quarters to claim the win, 98-38.

Laila Fair led the Bears with eight points and eight rebounds. Dakota Alston added seven points as the next highest scorer.