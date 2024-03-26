MEAC Bowling Championship to Re-air on ESPNU

NORFOLK, Va. – The 2024 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference women’s bowling championship will be re-aired on ESPNU today between 4:30 and 8:00 PM.

The event that was held on Sunday, March 24, at Buffaloe Lanes North in Raleigh, N.C., was live broadcasted to ESPN+.

Fans who missed the live action between North Carolina A&T State University and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore in a winner take all Best-of-Seven Baker format can watch the rerun of the event on ESPNU.

