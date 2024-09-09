MEAC Cross Country Recap, Sept. 6-7

Norfolk, VA. Sept 6-7- The North Carolina Central University men’s and women’s cross country teams made their 2024 cross country season debut at the UNC Wilmington Beach Blast 5k. The Eagles women’s cross country team placed second in the race, while the men’s team had runners claim first and second place finishes.

The women’s team earned 77 points to second place. Laila Jackson ran a new personal best time of 19:31.4 crossing the line third. Also finishing in the top 10 was Kayla Johnson (20:04.5) in her NCCU debut.

On the men’s side, Meshack Kuyo returned to the course in top race form finishing first with a time of 15:13.9. Emmanuel Paddyfote wasn’t far behind taking second, running a 15:24.1 time.