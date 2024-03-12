MEAC Extends Partnership with Norfolk, Virginia as Host City for Basketball Tournament through 2027

NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) is pleased to announce that Norfolk, Virginia, will remain the host city for the MEAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament until 2027. The upcoming tournament, scheduled for March 13-16, will be held at the Norfolk Scope Arena, reaffirming the City’s commitment to being the host venue. This partnership extension is effective after the 2023-24 season.



MEAC Commissioner Sonja Stills conveyed her enthusiasm about the decision, stating, “We are thrilled to announce that the MEAC Council of Chief Executive Officers and membership have selected Norfolk, Virginia, to remain as the host city for the 2025, 2026, and 2027 MEAC Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament. This year will mark the 12th occasion the tournament has been hosted in Norfolk, and we look forward to continuing our partnership with the city, showcasing the excitement of the games, and highlighting the fan activities that make this tournament so special. We are grateful to Norfolk Mayor Kenneth Alexander, his staff, and City Council Members for providing an outstanding experience for the MEAC and our fans year in and year out.”



The City of Norfolk, also home to the MEAC’s headquarters and member institution Norfolk State University, has hosted the tournament since 2013. Norfolk served as the tournament’s host site from 1991-1993 and again in 1997.



Mayor Kenneth Cooper Alexander, Ph.D. expressed his enthusiasm for the extended partnership, “Norfolk has proudly served as the host city for the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference since 2013 and we look forward to continuing that partnership for the next three years. As home to both MEAC and Norfolk State University, Norfolk is the ideal location for this tournament as a distinct and dynamic destination offering a unique experience for the alumni, student athletes, and fans.”



The MEAC Basketball Tournament has been held in various cities, including in Winston-Salem, N.C., Durham, N.C., Greensboro, N.C., Charlotte, Baltimore, Philadelphia, Tallahassee, Fla., Richmond, Va., and Raleigh, N.C.



The MEAC Basketball Tournament, featuring eight Division I historically black colleges and universities, is a single-elimination championship, will have its quarterfinal and semifinal games streamed live on ESPN+. The men’s championship will be broadcast live on ESPN2, and the women’s finale will be live on ESPN+ and air on ESPNU the following day. Both the men’s and women’s champions will secure an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Tournament.

