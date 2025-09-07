MEAC Football Recap

Temple def. Howard, 55-7

Delaware State def. Albany, 37-32

Norfolk State def. Virginia State, 34-31 OT

Old Dominion def, N.C. Central, 54-6

Towson def. Morgan State, 27-22

No. 10 South Carolina def. S.C. State, 38-10

Temple def. Howard, 55-7 – BOX SCORE | RECAP

PHILADELPHIA – Howard University football team spotted Temple 21 points and played catchup the rest way as the Bison fell to the Owls in a nonconference game at Lincoln Financial. Field.



Howard (1-1) dropped its first decision of the season while Temple improved to 2-0 overall.



The Owls set the tone early, using its vaunted running game to move the ball against the Howard defense. The Owls took the opening drive and marched 72 yards in nine plays using almost five minutes off the clock and capping off the drive with a 13-yard TD run.



Old Dominion def. N.C. Central, 54-6 – BOX SCORE | RECAP

NORFOLK, Va. – The North Carolina Central University football team lost its first true road game of the season on Saturday evening, as Old Dominion came away with a 54-6 win at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

The Eagles fall to 1-2 on the season.

ODU (1-1) scored the game’s first 16 points, including a safety to open the scoring, before the Eagles got on the board to close out the first half. Kaleb Robison kicked a 39-yard field goal to cut the lead to 16-3 as the teams headed to the locker room.

That boot for Robison was his career best.



Delaware State def. Albany, 37-32 – BOX SCORE | RECAP

DOVER, Delaware — Despite two weather delays,Delaware State put together a 14-play, 72-yard scoring drive, culminating in a 27-yard rushing touchdown from with :34 remaining in the ballgame to give the Hornets a 37-32 win over Albany on Saturday afternoon at Alumni Stadium.

The win improved Delaware State’s record to 1-1 on the season while the Great Danes fell to 0-2.

Marquis Gillis paced the Hornets rushing attack by accumulating 102 yards over the course of the game, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. Kaiden Bennett also added 96 yards and three touchdowns on the ground, averaging 8 yards per carry. Jayden Jenkins chipped in with 70 yards as well, averaging 11.7 yards per carry, in addition to 65 receiving yards.

Delaware State also got a significant contribution from Nathan Stewart, who reeled in three catches for 41 yards.



Norfolk State def. Virginia State, 34-31 OT – BOX SCORE | RECAP

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State answered every challenge on Saturday night, grinding out a 34-31 overtime win over Virginia State in front of 22,396 fans at William “Dick” Price Stadium. The Spartans evened their record at 1-1 with the victory, while the Trojans fell to 1-1. The win gave head coach Michael Vick his first victory at the helm.



Quarterback Otto Kuhns led the comeback, completing 13 of 20 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns. Kevon King paced the rushing attack with nine carries for 63 yards, while Jaylen Laudermilk added three attempts for 59 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Ty Jones finished with seven tackles, while Major Dillard, Antwan Davis, and Kendric Nowling each tallied six.



Towson def. Morgan State, 27-22 – BOX SCORE | RECAP

BALTIMORE, Md. — It’s nearly impossible to win games when you fail to take care of the football. Turnovers in the red zone ultimately cost Morgan State in their heartbreaking 27-22 loss to Towson Saturday night at Hughes Stadium, as the Tigers escaped with the Battle for Greater Baltimore trophy.

“We had three turnovers in the red zone,” said Morgan State head coach Damon Wilson about the difference in this game. “So we have to focus on our discipline. That’s undisciplined football. Bottom line. We have to be more disciplined.”

Morgan State came into this Battle for Greater Baltimore looking for its first win against the Tigers since September 26, 2009. Towson came in off their dominating 27-7 win at Norfolk State last week.



No. 10 South Carolina def. S.C. State, 38-10 – BOX SCORE | RECAP

COLUMBIA, SC—Despite the score, the South Carolina State Bulldogs put up a hard-fought battle before coming up short to #10 South Carolina in non-conference action Saturday (Sept. 6) inside Williams-Brice Stadium.

A weather delay pushed the start back to 9:21 pm, prior to its originally regular kickoff time 7:02.

The Bulldogs jumped on the board early off a 21-yard field goal by Nico Cavanillas Alti at the 1:32 mark in the first quarter to push the lead to 3-0. Costly errors on special teams put the Gamecocks ahead 14-3 quickly on back-to-back punt returns of 65-yards and 42-yards for touchdowns by Vicart Swain.

