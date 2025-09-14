MEAC Football Recap

Howard def. Morehouse College, 38-10

Howard def. Morehouse College, 38-10 BOX SCORE | RECAP



EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Graduate quarterback Tyriq Starks (Carol City, Fla.) accounted for three touchdowns, throwing for two and rushing for another, to lead Howard University to a 38-20 victory over Morehouse College in the annual HBCU NYC Classic at MetLife Stadium.

The Bison controlled the game in the trenches, rolling up more than 425 yards of total offense on the afternoon.

Howard returns to action on Saturday, Sept. 20, taking on Hampton in the annual P&G Truth & Service Classic, presented by EventsDC, at Audi Field in Washington, D.C. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m.

Delaware State def. Bowie State, 36-14 BOX SCORE | RECAP



DOVER, DE. – Delaware State defeated Division II opponent Bowie State 36-14 to earn their second win in three games. Kaiden Bennett accounted for three touchdowns, and James Jones rushed for 100 yards as the Hornets powered past the Bulldogs.

Toledo def. Morgan State, 60-0 BOX SCORE | RECAP

TOLEDO, Ohio — Morgan State battled hard in the opening quarter to stay within reach, but Toledo soon took command on Saturday afternoon at The Glass Bowl. After a scoring drought stalled the Bears’ momentum, the Rockets seized control and pulled away, cruising to a 60-0 victory on their home field.

Rutgers def. Norfolk State, 60-10 – BOX SCORE | RECAP



PISCATAWAY, N.J. – The Norfolk State football team fell 60-10 to Rutgers in its first road contest of the season Saturday at SHI Stadium. The Scarlet Knights improved to 3-0 with the win, while the Spartans dropped to 1-2 with the loss.



Kevon King paced the Spartans’ offense with seven carries for 59 yards and a touchdown. X’Zavion Evans added eight carries for 54 yards. Quarterback Otto Kuhns completed 8 of 20 passes for 90 yards, while DreSean Kendrick hauled in three receptions for 48 yards.

S.C. State def. Bethune-Cookman, 55-41- BOX SCORE | RECAP



DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – South Carolina State built a 24-0 first-quarter lead and held off a late Bethune-Cookman rally to earn a 55-41 victory at Daytona Stadium.

N.C. Central def. Fayetteville State, 49-19- BOX SCORE | RECAP



DURHAM, N.C. — Quarterback Walker Harris threw for three touchdown passes and ran for another Saturday evening in O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium, as the North Carolina Central University football program defeated Fayetteville State 49-19.



The Eagles broke a two-game skid and improved to 2-2 on the season.



