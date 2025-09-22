MEAC Football Recap

South Florida def. S.C. State, 63-14

Morgan State def. Central State, 27-0

Delaware State def. Saint Francis 39-10

Howard def. Hampton, 34-7

Sacred Heart def. Norfolk State, 31-28

N.C. Central def. North Carolina A&T, 62-20

South Florida def. S.C. State, 63-14 BOX SCORE | RECAP

ORANGEBURG, S.C. – South Carolina State fell 63-14 to the University of South Florida on Saturday. The Bulldogs tallied 235 passing yards, led by William Atkins IV with 151 through the air, while adding 113 yards on the ground.

Morgan State def. Central State, 27-0, BOX SCORE | RECAP

BALTIMORE, Md. — Coming off their tough weekend at Toledo, the Bears bounced back by relying on their defense, recording six sacks and allowing just 15 rushing yards in a 27-0 shutout of the Central State Marauders at Hughes Stadium this afternoon.

Delaware State def. Saint Francis 39-10 BOX SCORE | RECAP



LORETTO, Pennsylvania – Delaware State used a big 299-yard performance on the ground, including 111 yards from James Jones, and two rushing touchdowns to pick up a 39-10 win against Saint Francis (PA) Saturday afternoon on the road at DeGol Field.

The triumph improved Delaware State’s record to 3-1 on the season while the Red Flash fell to 0-4.

Jones led all Hornets rushers with 111 yards and three touchdowns in the contest, picking up 15.9 yards per carry. Marquis Gillis also added 70 yards on the ground, averaging 4.7 yards per carry. Kyree Benton reeled in two catches for 45 yards.

Howard def. Hampton 34-7, BOX SCORE | RECAP

WASHINGTON – Howard University put on what is perhaps its best all-around performance in recent years, dominating Hampton from start-to-finish, 34-7, in the annual P&G Truth and Service Classic, presented by EventsDC, at Audi Field before an announced attendance of 18,672.

Kedrick Green (Winston-Salem, N.C.), who continues to be a factor, finished with a team-high eight total tackles and an interception. But he had plenty of help, including Ja’Quavion Smith (Wingate, N.C.) with seven total tackles, including three tackles for loss and two sacks.

Sacred Heart def. Norfolk State 31-28, BOX SCORE | RECAP

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State mounted a late fourth-quarter rally to pull within three of Sacred Heart, but a missed field goal in the closing seconds sealed a 31-28 setback for the Spartans.

Quarterback Otto Kuhns led the way offensively with 340 passing yards and a touchdown. Both J.J. Evans (113 yards) and Kam’ryn Thomas (112 yards) surpassed the 100-yard receiving mark, while Kevon King added 72 rushing yards and a touchdown. X’Zavion Evans contributed 60 yards on the ground with two scores.

On defense, Major Dillard tallied a team-high 12 tackles, and Khalib Gilmore followed with 10 stops to anchor the Spartan unit.

N.C. Central def. North Carolina A&T, 62-20, BOX SCORE | RECAP

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Running back Chris Mosley practically lived in the end zone at Truist Stadium on Saturday, as the North Carolina Central University football program upended North Carolina A&T 62-20 in the Aggie-Eagle Classic. In picking up their first road win of the season, the Eagles improved to 3-2.



Running back Chris Mosley accounted for five touchdowns (three rushing, two receiving), which tied a program record held by Robert Clark, who scored five against Fayetteville State on Sept. 27, 1986. Mosley finished with 168 rushing yards on 11 carries, averaging 15.3 yards a carry. Fellow running back Arthur Rodgers also had a stellar game, rushing 12 times for 149 yards and two scores. Quarterback Walker Harris had another standout performance, passing for 380 yards and three touchdowns.

