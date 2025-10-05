MEAC Football Recap

Monmouth def. Delaware State, 49-38

Georgetown def. Morgan State, 27-24

South Carolina State def. Savannah State 49-6

Hampton def. Norfolk State, 41-34

Monmouth def. Delaware State, 49-38 BOX SCORE | recap to come

Georgetown def. Morgan State, 27-24 BOX SCORE | RECAP

Baltimore, MD– Georgetown improved to 3-3 overall (0-1 Patriot League) with the win over MSU, while Morgan State dropped to 2-4 overall.



The Hoyas gained 411 yards, including 200 yards on the ground, while Morgan finished with 341 total yards.

Morgan State quarterback Kobe Muasau turned in a strong performance, completing 21 of 32 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns. Freshman wideout Justin Perry chipped in with a breakout game, hauling in five receptions for a season-high 127 yards and a score.



Erick Hunter anchored the Bears’ defense with a team-high 11 tackles, including one for a loss. Blanche Gold chipped in six stops and a sack, while Jadon Carter finished with five tackles, a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup.

South Carolina State def. Savannah State 49-6 BOX SCORE | RECAP

ORANGEBURG, SC—South Carolina State captured an impressive 49-6 win over visiting Savannah State Saturday (Oct. 4) inside Oliver C. Dawson Stadium on Willie Jeffries Field.



The Bulldogs (3-3) bounced back racking up 414-yards total offense on the day.



Quarterback Ryan Stubblefield threw 14-of-30 for 206-yards and two (2) touchdowns, while William Atkins IV added 9-of-11 for 162-yards and three (3) scores.

Hampton def. Norfolk State, 41-34 BOX SCORE | RECAP

HAMPTON, Va. – The Norfolk State football team jumped out to an early lead in the 64th Battle of the Bay, but Hampton rallied to claim a 41-34 victory on Saturday afternoon at Armstrong Stadium in front of a sold-out crowd of 9,710 fans.

Quarterback Otto Kuhns led the Spartans’ offense, completing 15 of 26 passes for 242 yards and three touchdowns while adding 54 yards on the ground. X’Zavion Evans anchored the rushing attack with 93 yards on 21 carries and a touchdown. DreSean Kendrick paced the receiving corps with 120 yards on two receptions, including a 65-yard touchdown.

Defensively, Daylan Long led the way with nine tackles (three solo), a tackle for loss, an interception, and a quarterback hurry. Terique Miles also tallied nine tackles and a pass breakup.