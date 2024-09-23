MEAC Football Recap, Sept. 21

Norfolk State def. Virginia Military Institute (VMI) – 32-10

Norfolk State def. Virginia Military Institute (VMI) – 32-10

LEXINGTON, Va. – Norfolk State quarterback Jalen Daniels passed for 277 yards and three touchdowns on Saturday afternoon, leading Norfolk State (2-3) to a convincing 32-10 road victory against VMI (0-4) at Alumni Memorial Field.

The Spartans bounced back comfortably from the previous week’s loss, outgaining the Keydets 393-203. Jacquez Jones led NSU’s receiving corps with 143 yards and two touchdowns on 12 receptions, while Tavian Morris racked up a career-high 122 yards on six receptions.

The Norfolk State defense came to play on Saturday, bringing the energy from the game’s first drive. Graduate defensive back Devon Allen made a leaping interception on just the third play from scrimmage, his first of the season.

BOX SCORE | RECAP

Hampton def. Howard – 27-20

WASHINGTON, DC. – Howard University football team fell behind, 14-0, but rallied to tie the game, but ultimately, Hampton University was able to hold off the Bison, 27-20, in the fourth annual Truth & Service Classic at Audi Field in front of 16,813 fans.

Eden James had his best game of the season, leading all rushers with 107 yards on 14 carries. Hunter chipped in with 65 yards on 14 carries. Tolbert was 18-of-26 for 201 yards in the loss.

All-American safety Kenny Gallop Jr. (Portsmouth, Va.) had yet another outstanding game with 10 solos tackles, a pass breakup and fumble recovery. Junior defensive tackle Noah Miles (Tampa, Fla.) continues to be a factor as he finished with five solo tackles, a sack and forced fumble.

BOX SCORE | RECAP

Richmond def. Delaware State – 38-24

DOVER, Del. – Delaware State fell 38-24 to Richmond at home Saturday night. The Spiders improved to 2-2 on the season while the Hornets dropped to 1-3.

Marqui Adams led Delaware State’s passing attack with 183 yards through the air, tossing two touchdowns without throwing an interception. The signal caller also added 114 yards on the ground.

In addition to Adams’ effort, Jaden Sutton paced the Hornets rushing attack by accumulating 71 yards over the course of the game. Kyree Benton reeled in two catches for 50 yards and one score.

BOX SCORE | RECAP

Morgan State def. Virginia University of Lynchburg (VUL) – 56-7

BALTIMORE, Md. – What a way to come home for the Morgan State Bears. They snapped a two-game losing string in their home debut at Hughes Stadium with a 56-7 dismantling of the Virginia University of Lynchburg Dragons.

It just took under a minute for the Bears to get on the board as senior cornerback Carlvainsky Decius picked off Dragons QB Matthew Jenks and took it to the house from 14 yards out. The extra point by Beckett Leary gave Morgan State a 7-0 lead 49 seconds into the game.

BOX SCORE | RECAP

North Carolina Central def. North Carolina A&T State – 66-24

DURHAM, N.C. – The North Carolina Central University football team got back into the win column in an emphatic way Saturday evening at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium, upending rival North Carolina A&T 66-24 in the Aggie-Eagle Classic.

The Eagles (2-2) snapped a two-game skid and picked up their first home win of 2024.

Walker Harris threw for 254 yards with three touchdowns completing 15-of-22 pass attempts while Markell Quick totaled 119 receiving yards on just four catches to lead the receiving corps. Running back J’Mari Taylor led the ground game with 137 rushing yards (7.2 avg.) on 19 carries with two touchdowns.

BOX SCORE | RECAP