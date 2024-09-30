MEAC Football Recap, Sept. 28

Campbell (CAA) 44 def. Delaware State 41

North Carolina Central 37 def. Norfolk State 10*

Princeton (Ivy League) 30 def. Howard 13

Stony Brook (CAA) 22 def. Morgan State 3

South Carolina State 45 def. N.C. A&T State (CAA) 25

BUIES CREEK, N.C. – Campbell mounted a five-play, 79-yard scoring drive, culminating in a two-yard touchdown reception from to with 42 left in the ballgame, as Delaware State lost 44-41 in heartbreaking fashion to the Fighting Camels on Saturday afternoon at Barker-Lane Stadium/Ed Gore Field.

The Fighting Camels improved to 2-3 on the season while the Hornets dropped to 1-4.

Marqui Adams led Delaware State’s passing attack with 252 yards through the air, tossing four touchdowns and one interception.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – The North Carolina Central University football team used a strong first half – and a dominant performance from quarterback Walker Harris – to take its Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) opener against Norfolk State on Saturday afternoon, winning the Circle City Classic 37-10 in Lucas Oil Stadium.



Harris was strong in the Circle City Classic for the second straight year, throwing for 245 yards and four touchdowns. He had five touchdown passes in last year’s Classic against Mississippi Valley State. The Eagles improved to 3-2 overall and are 1-0 in MEAC play.

PRINCETON, N.J. – Howard University football team fell behind early and rallied in the third quarter to get within striking distance but it was not enough as the Bison fell, 30-13, to Princeton in a nonconference game at Powers Field in Princeton, N.J.

Kenny Gallop Jr. led the Howard defense with 11 tackles, five solo, with one tackle for a loss and half a sack. Eden James led the ground game with 73 yards but it was Kasey Hawthorne and Jaylon Tolbert who registered the two Bison touchdowns.

STONY BROOK, N.Y. — The last time Morgan State faced off against the Stony Brook was two years ago in a memorable clash that left an indelible mark on both teams that ended with a walk-off game-winning field goal by the Seawolves at Lavalle Stadium.

Morgan’s (2-3) defense is not used to being pushed around, but today the Seawolves proved too much for the Bears, especially on the ground. It was a methodical outing for Stony Brook as they improved to 4-1 on the season, winning their fourth straight of the season.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. – The bye week proved to be just the trick the Bulldogs needed as S.C. State defeated the Aggies of North Carolina A&T State 45-25 in the home opener at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium.

The Bulldogs accumulated 521 total offensive yards with six touchdowns en route to the victory. Quarterback Eric Phoenix threw for 367 yards with three touchdowns with Caden High his best receiver of the day with 152 yards on eight catches and one touchdown.

