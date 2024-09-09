MEAC Football Recap – Sept. 7

South Carolina State def. The Citadel (SoCon) – 23-20

South Carolina State def. The Citadel (SoCon) – 23-20

CHARLESTON, S.C. – South Carolina State first-year head coach Chennis Berry captured his first win at the helm Saturday (Sept. 7) afternoon in a 23-20 victory over regional rival The Citadel at Sansom Field at Johnson Hagood Stadium.

Despite a scrappy comeback by The Citadel (1-1, 0-0 SOCON), SC State (1-1, 0-0 MEAC) managed to amass a game-high 421-yards total offense on the day.

Quarterback Eric Phoenix led the air attack throwing 19-of-24 for 204-yards and one touchdown in the win. For the second straight week transfer running back Deondra Duehart controlled the ground with 18 carries for 128-yards (7.1 ypc), while Phoenix posted a solid performance rushing as well with 10 rushes for 41-yards (4.1 ypc).

RECAP | BOX SCORE

Norfolk State def. Virginia State (CIAA) – 28-23

NORFOLK, Va. – Putting together a gritty effort on both sides of the ball, Norfolk State ended its home draught with a hard-nosed 28-23 win over rival Virginia State.

Norfolk State quarterback Jalen Daniels completed 14-of-21 passes for 210 yards and a touchdown in the Battle of the States, sponsored by State Farm and presented by Gateway. Kevon King led the Spartans on the ground, accumulating 137 yards on 20 carries.

Jacquez Jones paced the Norfolk State receiving corps with several big plays, racking up 71 of his 109 yards after the catch. AJ Richardson tallied 10 tackles in the Spartans’ first home victory since Oct. 30, 2021.

RECAP | BOX SCORE

Elon (CAA) def. North Carolina Central – 41-19

DURHAM, N.C. – The North Carolina Central University football team scored 19 points in the second half, but fell 41-19 to Elon Saturday evening in the team’s home opener at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium.

North Carolina Central moves to 1-1 on the season heading into next week’s road game at UNC Chapel Hill in Chapel Hill, N.C.

RECAP | BOX SCORE

Towson (CAA) def. Morgan State – 14-9

TOWSON, Md. – Morgan State scored the opening 3 points against crosstown rival Towson in the Battle for Greater Baltimore. But the Tigers responded by scoring the game’s first two touchdowns, ultimately securing a 14-9 victory at Johnny Unitas Stadium in front of a sizable crowd of 8,394.



The win marked the first win of the season for Towson (1-1), as the Tigers improved to 23-6 against Morgan, and has won the last seven meetings. The last time Morgan defeated Towson was on Sept. 26, 2009 when they posted a 12-9 home victory.

RECAP | BOX SCORE

Howard def. Mercyhurst (NEC) – 32-31

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Howard University football team defeated Mercyhurst in a thriller, 32-31, thanks to a game-winning field goal by senior kicker Dylan West (Akron, Ohio) as time expired.



Offensively, the Bison posted 275 yards on the ground, led by Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) Preseason Player of the Year graduate running back Jarett Hunter (Mineral, Va.). The Virginia native rushed for 126 yards on 27 carries with three TDs.



In his second start, redshirt sophomore Ja’Shawn Scroggins (Las Vegas) displayed his arm and legs in the victory. The Las Vegas product threw for 157 yards while racking up 122 yards on the ground.

RECAP | BOX SCORE