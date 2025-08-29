MEAC Football Recap

Towson (CAA) 27 – Norfolk State 7

Delaware (CUSA) 35 – Delaware State 17



BOX SCORE | RECAP

NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk State dropped its highly anticipated season opener under new head coach Michael Vick 27-7 to Towson on Thursday night at William “Dick” Price Stadium in front of 19,469 fans.



Senior quarterback Otto Kuhns led the Spartans’ offense, completing 19-of-27 passes for 219 yards. DreSean Kendrick posted 11 receptions for 125 yards, while Kam’Ryn Thomas added seven catches for 105 yards as both wideouts surpassed the century mark.



BOX SCORE | RECAP



NEWARK, Delaware — Delaware State put together an explosive 200-yard performance on the ground, including 123 yards from Marquis Gillis, but fell 35-17 to Delaware Thursday night on the road at Delaware Stadium.

The Fightin’ Blue Hens improved to 1-0 on the season while the Hornets dropped to 0-1.

Gillis led all Hornets rushers with 123 yards in the contest, picking up 7.2 yards per carry. Gillis also added 46 receiving yards and one touchdown. Kaiden Bennett also added 30 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

