MEAC Hosts Second Volleyball Media Takeover Event

NORFOLK, Va. – The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) will host its second Volleyball Takeover on August 27-28, offering an exciting preview of the upcoming 2024 MEAC volleyball season.



The two-day event Takeover will feature head coaches and student-athletes from all eight member institutions and will be streamed live throughout the MEAC Digital Network, on Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook. The Takeover will by hosted by Alysse Scripter, the MEAC’s Director of Strategic Communications.



Kicking off the event on Tuesday, August 27, are the reigning 2023 MEAC Champions, Coppin State University. Head Coach Timothy Walsh, alongside student-athletes TaKenya Stafford, the 2023 MEAC Tournament Most Outstanding Player, and transfer Sophia Bertotti Metoyer, will be live at 10:05 a.m.



Following the CSU will be Delaware State University, the 2022 MEAC Volleyball Champions. Head Coach David Brooks, accompanied by 2024 Preseason All-Conference team members Kelsie Dawson and Alondra Maldonado, will join the show at 10:25 a.m.



Howard University, the 2023 runners-up, will participate at 10:45 a.m. Howard will be represented by 2024 Preseason Player of the Year Rya McKinnon, 2024 Preseason All-Conference team member Cimone Woodard, and Head Coach Shaun Kupferberg.



Concluding the first day of the Takeover will be the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. Head Coach Vanessa Faircloth will be joined by her players, Ranyla Griggs, a 2024 Preseason All-Conference team member, and Anjola Omolewa.



Day two of the Takeover will commence on August 28 with Morgan State University joining the MEAC live at 10:05 a.m. MSU Head Coach Xiomara Ortiz will be accompanied by Daniele Ferriera.



Norfolk State University will follow at 10:25 a.m., with Head Coach Kathy Bullock and 2023 MEAC Rookie of the Year Gabrielle Gilbert sharing insights about NSU’s upcoming season.



At 10:45 a.m., North Carolina Central University will take center stage with Head Coach Jody Brown, joined by players Tayah Little and Bella Dearinger, to discuss the offseason and what to expect in the upcoming year.



The 2024 MEAC Volleyball Takeover will conclude with the Bulldogs of South Carolina State University. Head Coach Melissa Page will share her expectations for the 2024 season alongside Hailey Harris and Kate Barnett at 11:05 a.m.



The 2024 MEAC volleyball season officially begins on Thursday, August 29, with South Carolina State taking to the court against the hosting Hornets at the Alabama State Tournament.

