MEAC Men’s Basketball Recap

Norfolk State def. Jackson State 82-72 BOX SCORE | RECAP

ATLANTA, Ga. – The Norfolk State Spartans closed out the Chris Paul HBCU Classic with an 82–72 victory over the Jackson State Tigers on Friday evening at Gateway Arena. Norfolk State improved to 5-8 on the season, while Jackson State dropped to 1-11.

Elijah Jamison capped a dominant weekend with a career night, pouring in 30 points to lead the Spartans.

Navy def. Coppin State 88-55 BOX SCORE | RECAP

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Coppin State’s men’s basketball team fell on the road to Navy, 88-55, on Friday night at Alumni Hall. The Eagles fell to 2-13 on the season while the Midshipmen improved to 7-5 overall.



Hussain Williams led Coppin in scoring with 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting to go with a pair of 3-pointers while Torrin Andrews also was in double figures with 11 points

SC State def. Brewton-Parker 68-54 BOX SCORE | RECAP

ORANGEBURG, SC—Senior forward Cameron Clark finished with a team-high 16 points along with nine (9) rebounds to lead South Carolina State to an 68-54 win over visiting Brewton-Parker Christian University Friday (Dec.19) afternoon inside Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

California def. Morgan State 97-50 BOX SCORE | RECAP TOO COME

