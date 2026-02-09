MEAC Men’s Basketball Recap

Howard def. SC State 85-57

Morgan State def. Md. Eastern Shore 79-71

Coppin State def. Delaware State 65-47

Norfolk State def. NC Central 75-68

BOX SCORE |RECAP



WASHINGTON – Junior guard Cedric Taylor III (Atlanta) scored a game-high 24 points and graduate guard Bryce Harris (Brentwood, N.Y.) collected 23 points to lead the Howard University men’s basketball team to an 85-57 win over South Carolina State (SC State) in a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) contest at Burr Gymnasium.



The win was the third straight for the Bison (15-9, 5-3 MEAC). The Bulldogs (6-17, 4-3 MEAC) had their three-game win streak snapped.

BOX SCORE | RECAP

BALTIMORE, Md. (Feb. 7, 2026) – Senior guard Alfred Worrell Jr. scored 24 points as Morgan State held off Maryland Eastern Shore, 79–71, for a Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference victory on Saturday night at Hill Field House during Super Bowl weekend.



The win improved Morgan State to 10–13 overall and 6–2 in MEAC play. The Bears extended their winning streak to six games — their longest since the 2022–23 season. UMES dropped its fourth straight contest, falling to 8–17 overall and 4–3 in conference action.

BOX SCORE| RECAP

BALTIMORE – Jamari Piercy and Hussain Williams combined for 31 points off the bench to lead the Coppin State men’s basketball team to a 65-47 victory over Delaware State on Saturday afternoon at PEC Arena.

The Eagles move to 4-21 overall and 2-6 in the MEAC after sweeping the regular season series with the Hornets (6-16, 1-6 MEAC).

BOX SCORE|RECAP



NORFOLK, Va. – The Norfolk State men’s basketball team earned a gritty 75-68 home victory over North Carolina Central on Saturday afternoon inside Joseph G. Echols Memorial Hall. With the win, the Spartans improved to 11-14 overall and evened their MEAC record at 4-4, while the Eagles fell to 8-13 overall and 4-2 in conference play.

Elijah Jamison led all scorers with 28 points on an efficient 8-of-11 shooting from the floor, including 3-of-4 from three-point range and 9-of-10 at the free throw line. Jamison also added two rebounds, three assists, and one steal. Anthony McComb III and My’kel Jenkins each contributed eight points for the Spartans.

