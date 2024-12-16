MEAC: Men’s Basketball Recap, Dec. 15

Morgan State def. Campbell (CAA) – 86-76

Northern Kentucky (Horizon) def. Norfolk State – 71-62

Redshirt senior forward Will Thomas scored 18 of his game—high 27 points in the second half to help Morgan State pull away with an 86-76 win against Campbell on Sunday afternoon at Hill Field House.

Thomas, a Preseason All-MEAC First Team selection, shot an efficient on 12-of-19 from the field, including 1-for-2 from 3-point territory and had seven rebounds in 32 minutes.

Morgan also had double-figure scoring from Kameron Hobbs who finished with a season-high 21 points (8-12 FG) with a game-high five assists to go along with four boards in 37 minutes.

Marland Harris added nine points (4-5 FG) with seven boards and two blocks for the Bears.

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. – The Norfolk State men’s basketball team came up short in a Sunday afternoon road bout, falling 71-62 at Northern Kentucky.



Four players paced the Spartans (6-6) with 12 points each: Christian Ings, Brian Moore Jr., Terrance Jones, and Kuluel Mading. Josh Dilling led the Norse (5-6) with 22 points, while Sam Vinson added 21 points by converting 13-of-15 free throws.



Historically dominant when distributing the ball at such an even rate, Norfolk State dropped to 75-26 under head coach Robert Jones when four Spartans score in double figures.

